80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Vieja Guardia Radio
Medellín, Colombia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
80s super dance
Barcelona, Spain / Electro, 80s, Disco, Funk
Best 80's Dance
Neuilly-en-Vexin, France / 80s, Disco
baladasyalgomas
Venezuela / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Positively 80s
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / 80s, Pop
Spektra FM
Valencia, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop
BeGoodRadio - 80s Lite
Bothell, USA / Pop, 80s, Ballads
Nightride.FM
Australia / Electro, 80s, Pop
Radio Mont-Blanc - Savoie
Sallanches, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Indie Rewind
Birmingham, United Kingdom / 80s, Indie, 90s, Alternative
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Stendal
Stendal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
NOSTALGIE VINYLES 80
Paris, France / 80s
VIENNA.AT - 80er
Vienna, Austria / 80s
ON 80s
Hof, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop
80er-90er
Lauchhammer, Germany / 80s, 90s
Øst FM 95.0 FM
Hinnerup, Denmark / Hits, 70s, 80s
M Radio Culte 80/90
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Oldies
Dorognoe Radio Zlatoust 91.0 FM
Zlatoust, Russia / 80s, Traditional, Pop, Rock
80s 90s super pop hits
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop
Mega Radio 80s
Augsburg, Germany / 80s
Joe 80's
Brussels, Belgium / 80s
80's & 90's Hits
Rotterdam, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Disco, Pop
RDMIX ITALIAN VINTAGE 70 80 90
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Flashback Alternatives
USA / 80s, 90s, Alternative, Indie
Antenne Niedersachsen 80er Party
Hanover, Germany / 80s
Maxi France
Marignane, France / Chanson, 80s, 90s
80s80s PARTY
Hamburg, Germany / 80s
80s 90s PARTY HITS
Ypres, Belgium / Hits, Electro, 80s, 90s
80s ALIVE
Netherlands / Rock, 80s, Pop
B4B VINTAGE LEGEND RADIO
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France / 80s, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
Classic Rock Radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / 70s, 80s
Bay Retro
Malta / 80s
The Groove
Waiuku, New Zealand / 80s, R'n'B
Radio Gibraltar
United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
1980s Zoom Radio
London, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
TruckSimFM
London, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s
BigR - 80s and 90s Pop Mix
Bothell, USA / 80s, 90s
Radio Austria - Best of 80s
Vienna, Austria / 80s
STAR 107.9 - America's First 80s station
Jefferson, USA / 80s, Pop, Rock
just80s
Polch, Germany / 80s
OpenFM - Po Polsku Classic 2
Warsaw, Poland / 80s
STAR*SAT RADIO
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Hits, Pop
MAX FM DERBY
Derby, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Electro
80s80s Michael Jackson
Kiel, Germany / 80s, Pop
106.9 SFM
Kent, United Kingdom / Country, 80s, 90s, Alternative
De Jukebox
Herentals, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Nostalgie Guadeloupe
DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical, 80s, 90s
Chérie 80
Paris, France / 80s
Studio Dance
Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Emotion Belgique
France / Hits, 80s, 90s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .