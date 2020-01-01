Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

BeGoodRadio - 80s Pop Rock
Bothell, USA / Pop, Rock, 80s
80's & Disco Pop Rock
Bordeaux, France / Rock, 80s, Pop
plug.fm - 80s and 90s
Cascais, Brazil / 80s, 90s
1980s.FM
Richmond VA, USA / 80s
NEON Channel by Sochi Lounge
Sochi, Russia / Oldies, 80s
Guldkanalen 80-tal
Malmö, Sweden / 80s
Rock Radio Beograd
Novi Sad, Serbia / Rock, 80s, 90s
Retro Country 890
Des Moines IA, USA / Classic Rock, Country, 80s, 90s
All Time 70s 80s Greatest
Limassol, Cyprus / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
80er-radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s
Naxi 80s Radio
Belgrade, Serbia / 80s
Radio HIT80
Itzehoe, Germany / 80s, Rock, Disco, Pop
Los Grandes Grupos Radio
USA / Latin, 70s, 80s, 90s
Puls'80s - Magic Radio 80
Morschwiller-le-Bas, France / 80s, Hits
Radio Ton - 80er
Heilbronn, Germany / 80s
Namib Radio
Namibia / Country, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Italo4you
Poland / 80s, 90s
Mega Radio Bayern
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Rádio Cruzeiro
Odivelas, Portugal / 80s, Pop, Rock
Ritmo 80
Italy / 80s
Exclusively The Bee Gees
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
80s 104 - Radiostorm.com
Topeka, USA / 80s
Otto FM Anni '80
Varese, Italy / 80s
NOSTALGIE POP ROCK 80
Paris, France / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Halle
Halle, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
WRAR-FM - Real Radio 105.5 FM
USA / Pop, Hits, 80s, 90s
Berliner Rundfunk – 80er Party
Berlin, Germany / 80s
Arabella 80er
Vienna, Austria / 80s
United DJ Radio
Slough, United Kingdom / Hits, 80s, 90s
DASH 80s
Lennestadt, Germany / 80s, Hits
Radio Arabella Kult
Munich, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
U 105.8 FM
Belfast, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
OpenFM - Classic Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, 70s, 80s
Antenne MV 80er Hitgiganten
Schwerin, Germany / Hits, 80s
BigR - 80s Lite
Bothell, USA / 80s
AceRadio-The Awesome 80s Channel
Bothell, USA / 80s, Pop
Radio Ascolta
Vicenza, Italy / 70s, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 80s
AllgäuHIT
Sonthofen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
80s80s NDW
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Pop
24-7 Niche Radio - Decades
Scottsdale, USA / Hits, 70s, 80s
Nostalgie NL - 80
Antwerp, Belgium / 80s
Radio Mitology
Italy / 70s, 80s
BB RADIO - 80er
Germany / 80s
Radio Mont-Blanc - Vallée de Chamonix
Sallanches, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
BeGoodRadio - 80s Punk Rock
Bothell, USA / Punk, 80s, Rock
Radio GoldLive
Katowice, Poland / Electro, 80s, 90s, Disco
RBI Radio
Bolzano, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio Essen - Dein 80er Radio
Essen, Germany / 80s
Radio Leipzig - 80er Kulthits
Leipzig, Germany / 80s
CALM RADIO - I Love 80s
Markham, Canada / 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .