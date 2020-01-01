Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

BigR - The Wave
Bothell, USA / 80s
Radio Atlantico Azores
Portugal / 80s, Pop
Retro80sRadio
Canada / 80s
Goud van Oud
Ridderkerk, Netherlands / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
1000 HITS 80s
Zaragoza, Spain / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
Hits 80s
Zaragoza, Spain / Hits, 80s, Disco
Radio Charivari Neumarkt
Neumarkt, Germany / Pop, Hits, 80s
CRIK FM - The Lynx Disco Classics
Calgary, Canada / 70s, 80s, Disco
Antenne MV Bauer Korls Landradio
Anklam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, German Folklore
NORA 80er
Kiel, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Ballads
80's & Disco
Bordeaux, France / 80s, 90s, Disco, Funk
Energy 80's
Zurich, Switzerland / 80s, Pop
RADIO BOB! BOBs 80er Rock
Kassel, Germany / 80s, Rock
Radio Fox4You
Görlitz, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Regenbogen - 80er
Mannheim, Germany / 80s
XFM 92.1
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s, 90s
OpenFM - 80s Hits
Warsaw, Poland / 80s
247Mixing
Atlanta, USA / Reggae, House, HipHop, 80s
Powerhitz.com - Ultimate 80's
Orlando, USA / 80s
92.5 GOLD FM
Gold Coast, Australia / 70s, 80s, 90s
Antenne Niedersachsen 80er
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Oldies
80's
Berlin, Germany / 80s
italo-euro-next-generation
Meldorf, Germany / 80s, Disco
BeGoodRadio - 80s Rock Mix
Bothell, USA / Rock, 80s
VINTAGE 80-90
Haguenau, France / 80s, 90s
RADIO PSR Partymix
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Electro, Disco, Hits
104.6 RTL Greatest Hits
Berlin NH, Germany / 70s, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio fresh80s
Hamburg, Germany / 80s
RDL
Saint Omer, France / Chanson, 70s, 90s, 80s
RadioMonster.FM - Evergreens
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio Ton - Baden-Württemberg
Reutlingen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
80s80s Wave
Hamburg, Germany / Gothic, 80s
80s80s David Bowie
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Punk, Pop, Rock
MELODY
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Argovia 80's
Aarau, Switzerland / 80s
80s 90s Romantics
Navàs, Spain / 80s, 90s, Ballads
Play Radio Hit 90s
Ploiești, Romania / 80s, 90s, Disco
BigR - 80s FM
Bothell, USA / 80s
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - 80er
Weimar, Germany / 80s
RAC105 105.0 FM
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Choice Classic Rock
Winnipeg, Canada / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
Freestyle Galaxy N More Radio
San Antonio, USA / Latin, 80s, 90s
AFN 360 - Joe Radio
Washington, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits
Maxi 80 Radio
Marseille, France / 80s
Radio Plus Hits
Port Louis, Mauritius / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Real Oldies 97.9 the WREN
Charlottesville VA, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio Roble Street
Mexico / Rock, 80s, 90s
BeGoodRadio - 80s Pop
Bothell, USA / Pop, 80s
Andy's 80s
New York City, USA / 80s, Oldies
80s80s Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, 80s, Punk

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .