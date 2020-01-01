Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Radio Souvenir
Châteaubriant, France / 70s, 80s, Classical
Soy un clásico
Argentina / Latin, Oldies, 80s, 90s
spasslounge-radio
Itzehoe, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
spasspurradio
Reinbek , Germany / Rock, Pop, 80s
SpassRadio24
Michelstadt, Germany / Rock, Schlager, 80s, Pop
Radio Spazio 3 Gold
Varedo, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Spectrum FM Canarias
Tenerife, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
SpeedyRadio
Gemert, Netherlands / Country, 80s, Schlager, German Folklore
Spitalradio LuZ
Switzerland / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
SPT Radio Mit Herz
Zirndorf, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Squaws-Dance-Palace
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Squaws-Dance-Saloon
Herne, Germany / 80s, 90s, Hits, Schlager
Standfy FM
Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop
Star 80's
Stockholm, Sweden / 80s
Stareorey Argentina
El Dorado, Argentina / 80s, Pop
Radio Starfeeling
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
STAR FM 80s Rock
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Rock
Star FM Svenska
Stockholm, Sweden / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
STARLEGEND
Paris, France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Starlight
Bad Reichenhall, Germany / 80s, Country, Pop, Rock
Star Radio Cabanatuan
Philippines / 80s, 90s
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1982
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1983
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1984
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1985
Decatur, USA / 80s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1986
Decatur, USA / 80s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1987
Decatur, USA / HipHop, 80s, Pop, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1988
Decatur, USA / 80s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
STATIC: THE BEST OF 1996
Decatur, USA / 80s, Pop, Alternative, Rock
Station-power-musik
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Stefline Radio
Nantes, France / 80s, Pop
Stereo 10 Brisbane
Brisbane, Australia / Rock, 80s, Pop
Stereo Love 2012
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sternchen-Radio.de
Oberhausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sternstaub-Radio
Altenstadt an der Waldnaab, Germany / HipHop, Electro, House, 80s
stiersoundradio
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Stinkwood
Neufahrn, Germany / 80s, Electro, Hits, Pop
Street 63 Radio
Spain / Rock, Hits, 80s, Pop
studio2sps
Italy / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
Studio 93.1
Mexico City, Mexico / 70s, 80s, 90s
Studio Aktiv - Hits für Alle
Breddenberg, Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Disco
Studio Atelier 58100
New Bloomfield MO, Gambia / 80s, 90s, African, Ballads
Studio Dmn
Diemen, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Studio Kempen
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio Studio Souto - Megamix
Goiâna, Brazil / 70s, 80s
Radio Studio Souto - Saudade 80s
Goiâna, Brazil / 80s
Styl Classics
Manresa, Spain / 80s, 90s
Styx radio
Meaux, France / 80s, 90s
Succès d'hier
Thil, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Summerdream-Radio
Cottbus, Germany / 80s, Pop, Oldies, 70s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .