Techno Radio – 738 Stations with Genre Techno

MABU Beatz Radio Dub Techno
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno
PN Eins Dance
Germany / Electro, Techno
bassnurbass
Essen, Germany / Techno, Trance, Electro, House
MDT Radio
Valencia, Spain / 90s, 80s, Techno
Fnoob Techno
London, United Kingdom / Techno
Trakmix
France / House, Electro, Techno
Cuebase-FM RedStream
Idstein, Germany / Techno
Experimental TV Radio
Tenerife, Spain / Techno, House
Day Dee Eurodance
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Techno, Electro
90er-Revival
Essen, Germany / Techno, 90s, Pop, Rock
techrealm-radio
Bergen, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
Techno Station - Loops Radio
Istanbul, Turkey / Techno, Electro
BRBK Radio
Kempton Park, South Africa / Techno, World, Pop, Rock
Energy FM
Weymouth, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Techno, Trance
CoreTime.FM
Germany / Drum'n'Bass, Electro, Techno
Delta Rave! - Techno Radio
USA / Techno, House, Electro
Radio Hotspot
Bamberg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
DE Radio
Vancouver, Canada / House, Techno
hardcorebase
Wittenberg, Germany / Techno
UP&DOWN DISCO RADIO
Hungary / Techno, HipHop, House, Disco
Deeptech Soundsystem
Atlanta GA, USA / House, Techno
HOUSE MUSIC RADIO
Crawley, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Electro
sonus.fm
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
Elev8tradio.net
United Kingdom / Techno, House, Drum'n'Bass
Fantasy FM - London's Legendary Pirate Radio Station
London, United Kingdom / Techno, Electro, House
radio-blue-mountain
Germany / Techno
uselinks
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Gothic, Electro, Techno
Radio Caprice - Pumping House/Hard Bass/Metal Shade/Scouse/Poky/Bumping
Russia / Techno
CTU CLUBBING
Toronto, Canada / Techno, Electro, House
DMRadio Russia
Russia / Techno, Electro, House
Wildlife-Radio
Germany / Techno, Rock, Schlager, Pop
Nautic Radio Beats 'n Breaks
Groningen, Netherlands / Drum'n'Bass, HipHop, Punk, Techno
RadioParty Trance
Poland / Trance, Techno
Vuelve el Remember
Madrid, Spain / Techno, Electro, Trance
103 Radio
Le Pecq, France / Electro, Techno
Absolute Ibiza
Marseille, France / Electro, House, Techno, Trance
Austria-Alpenradio.at
Salzburg, Austria / Techno
City Dance Radio
Valencia, Spain / Electro, House, Techno
FG Xtra
Antwerp, Belgium / Techno, House, Disco
20201club
Mainz, Germany / Techno
Firedance
Gronau, Germany / Techno, Trance
ground-zero
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Techno
luluTRAX
Cologne, Germany / Techno
Musicbox4friends
Antwerp, Belgium / Techno, Trance, Metal
Radio DEEJAY
Zagreb, Croatia / Electro, Techno
RS dance station
Zurich, Switzerland / Techno, Electro
sunshine live - 90s Anthems
Mannheim, Germany / 90s, Electro, Techno
1Mix Radio Dance
Majadahonda, Spain / Techno, Electro
247Ultra
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Techno, Trance, House
2702 Live
Santiago, Chile / Electro, Techno

The Best Techno Web Radio Stations

Today the techno scene has made itself at home all around the World. The best techno clubs can be found in Berlin, London, Madrid, Singapore, Brazil and of course, Ibiza. In addition, the great outdoors is often the venue for festivals, raves and parties such as Nature One and the Street Parade, tying techno fans to the dance floor all day and night.

When the machine learned to party

The musical pioneers of techno would never have thought that one day more than 1,5 million people would be partying in the middle of Berlin on the Love Parade. One of the most important foundation bands of this genre was without doubt the German band Kraftwerk, who were regarded as founders of electropop. Their sound made a lasting impression on DJs and producers around the World. Their band members weren’t only musicians, but also researchers and hobbyists who were constantly expanding the techno tech options available to them. The DJ Afrika Bambataa was the first to lay down the sound of Kraftwerk on the dance floor with his hit “Planet Rock”. What came next was a creative explosion as Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson brought Detroit techno into being, acid house became a hugely popular, and a flourishing techno scene developed around the World. All of these different niches are united under the collective term, techno.

Today there is an unbelievably wide spectrum of techno styles that all carry their own name. From minimal, techno house music (tech house) and trance to hands up and jumpstyle. However, all these styles have one thing in common: It is all about the collective experience on the dance floor. Many party-goers will rave for hours to the sound of a live DJ mix, while forgetting the everyday worries of life. It just doesn’t matter whether the rave takes place in an old warehouse, on the street or in a club.

If techno’s first home is on the dance floor, then its second is on web radio. Countless internet radio stations from all corners of the world play out the best DJ sets from techno artists such as Carl Cox, Julian Jeweil, Joseph Capriati, Dave Clarke, Adam Beyer and exclusive playlists around the clock to constantly provide those feel-good vibes.