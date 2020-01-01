Top Stations
Soul Radio – 564 Stations with Genre
Soul
Radio Legendary
Traun, Austria / Pop, Reggae, Rock, Soul
radio-pdm
Karlsruhe, Germany / Electro, Funk, Hits, Soul
Radio Rotation
Bern, Switzerland / Oldies, Country, Soul
radiofischer
Constance, Germany / Soul
ruhrtal-fm
Witten, Germany / Jazz, Ballads, Soul
sofasoul
Verden, Germany / R'n'B, Soul
soulbeat-radio
Ibbenbüren, Germany / Soul
soulcitythebeat
Germany / HipHop, Disco, Urban, Soul
soulmama
Constance, Germany / R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
soulschmalz
Munich, Germany / Soul
LEBONMIX MEDIUM
Toulouse, France / HipHop, Electro, Soul
92.3 Liberty FM
Soufrière, Saint Lucia / Reggae, HipHop, Urban, Soul
Los 70 en Colmenares
Barcelona, Spain / Country, Pop, Rock, Soul
LOTL THE ZONE
Houston, USA / Soul
Lounge Motion FM
Montreal, Canada / Jazz, Chillout, Soul
Lucky Star Radio
Wachtberg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Funk, Soul
Magic Transistor 1
New York City, USA / Soul
Mar V Lus Radio
Chelmsford, United Kingdom / Blues, Soul
MATRIOSHKA FM
Altea, Spain / Pop, Rock, Funk, Soul
Mav Radio
London, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Funk, Soul
Melo FM
Auckland, New Zealand / 70s, 80s, 90s, Soul
MEN Radio
Chartres, France / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Soul
Merry Christmas
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz, Indie, Easy Listening, Soul
MetroLoveRadio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
MFSB
Paris, France / Disco, Soul, Funk
Radio Milano International New Vibes
Milan, Italy / Soul, HipHop, R'n'B
Miled Music Soul
Mexico / Soul
Moonshine Radio
Kumanovo, Macedonia / Soul, Jazz, Blues, Rock
Radio MRS 90.5 FM
Stockholm, Sweden / Jazz, R'n'B, Soul, Urban
Radio Music 24
Milan, Italy / Hits, Rock, Soul, Electro
Musical Heatwave
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, R'n'B, Soul
Myhitmusic - TOMs CLUB 70s
Hanover, Germany / 70s, Oldies, Pop, Soul
Myjam Radio
Chicago, USA / Soul, R'n'B
myopusradio.com - The C Train
Bangalore, India / Pop, Jazz, Soul, World
mysoulradio.com
Decatur, USA / R'n'B, Reggae, Soul, Gospel
NewMix Radio - Soul
Marseille, France / Soul
New Morning Radio
Paris, France / World, Jazz, Funk, Soul
Nicecream.fm Lite
Greece / Jazz, Rock, Funk, Soul
Nostalgie Soulparty
Brussels, Belgium / Soul
Soul Oldies Ska
Bordeaux, France / Ska, Soul, Punk
omodjo
Paris, France / Urban, Electro, Funk, Soul
ON Black
Hof, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
OneLuvFM
France / Jazz, Soul, Urban, Funk
On Top FM
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Operation Rebel
Detroit, USA / HipHop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Oz Urban Radio
Melbourne, Australia / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Urban
P5 STHLM
Stockholm, Sweden / Reggae, HipHop, Electro, Soul
Painel de Controle Web Radio
Recife, Brazil / Oldies, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
PARADISO.soul
Berlin, Germany / Soul
PeekersFM
Munich, Germany / Pop, Rock, Soul, Funk
