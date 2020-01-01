Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Soul Radio – 563 Stations with Genre
Soul
High On Tunes Radio
Toronto, Canada / R'n'B, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Hindsight Media Radio 103.5 FM
Atlanta, USA / Pop, R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
HUH LALA
Reading, USA / Soul, R'n'B
Icon Radio FM
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
Radio Iglesias Jazz & Soul
Iglesias, Italy / Jazz, Soul
iLive Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Soul
ILLADELPHIA RADIO
Philadelphia, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
Impact Radio Web
Taranto, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, Chillout, Soul
IndieFresh
Belgium / Rock, Soul, Indie
Indie Radio Music
Butler WI, USA / Indie, Punk, R'n'B, Soul
Jamoneradio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Techno, Soul
Jazz Radio - Sly Johnson
Lyon, France / Jazz, Soul
Jeans Radio
Meerhout, Belgium / Pop, Rock, Blues, Soul
Jetrecords Radio Biarritz
Biarritz, France / Rock, Soul, Funk
JOCAVI Radio
Sintra, Portugal / Soul, R'n'B, Pop, Rock
KFM 106.9
Auckland, New Zealand / Pop, Funk, Soul
KHNY - Honey 103
Gretna, USA / Oldies, R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
Kiss FM Sweden
Kristianstad, Sweden / Urban, Soul
WKIZ Kizz Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, R'n'B, Soul
KJAF RADIO
USA / Soul, Gospel
KJCB 770 AM
Lafayette LA, USA / Gospel, Soul
KJQY - Power 103.3 FM
Colorado City, USA / Hits, Soul
KKUP 91.5
Santa Clara, USA / Oldies, Soul
KLLO-Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
Kool 182
Netherlands / Disco, Soul, Funk
KOUS-LP - 96.3 FM
Monroe, USA / Soul
KQLL - KOOL 1280 AM
Henderson, USA / Soul
La Carihuela Radio
Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Easy Listening, Soul
beatboutique
Aachen, Germany / Soul
betafm
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Funk, Soul
big-jake
Willich, Germany / Blues, Rock, Soul
cookies
Mannheim, Germany / House, Jazz, Soul
delasoul
Germany / Funk, R'n'B, Soul
diewildemischung
Germany / Soul
discoclub
Hennef, Germany / Disco, Funk, Soul
discosender
Germany / Soul
frankybee
Germany / Soul
Galattica FM
Canada / 70s, 80s, Funk, Soul
Gotha Lounge
Gotha, Germany / Chillout, Easy Listening, Soul
halbtrocken-radio
Sexau, Germany / Electro, Soul
Klangelite
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Soul
mixed-choize
Germany / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
movibes
Germany / Funk, Oldies, Soul
music
Constance, Germany / Disco, Funk, Oldies, Soul
n2asoul
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Soul
newton
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Funk, Rock, Soul
pinkyfm
Berlin, Germany / Funk, Soul
quer-s-k-s-t-j
Markneukirchen, Germany / Jazz, Soul
radio-devils-eyes
Germany / Soul
Radio Legendary
Traun, Austria / Pop, Reggae, Rock, Soul
