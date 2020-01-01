Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,404 Stations with Genre Rock

Power-Party Radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Powerplant Classic Rock
Doetinchem, Netherlands / Classic Rock, Rock
PowerPlant Radio EU
Doetimchen, Netherlands / Rock, Metal
Power Türk Rocks
Istanbul, Turkey / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Radio-PowerVoice
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Presenza
Cervignano del Friuli, Italy / Rock
Pro1 RRI Bogor
Bogor, Indonesia / Top 40 & Charts, Rock, Hits, Pop
ProgCore Radio
Montreal, Canada / Rock, Indie
Prog Frog
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
Progson Radio
Bucarest, Romania / Rock
Progzilla
London, United Kingdom / Rock
PRO Plus Radio - Rock stream
Bucarest, Romania / Rock, Pop
Pro-Radio 1
Lodz, Poland / Jazz, Rock, Ballads
Pro Star Radio
Arab AL, USA / Christian Music, Pop, Rock
Proton - Das freie Radio
Dornbirn, Austria / Pop, Hits, Rock
Proxima FM
Andorra la Vella, Andorra / Rock
PRS24 Polskie Radio Swidnon
Swindon, United Kingdom / Pop, Jazz, Rock
RADIO PSR Rock
Leipzig, Germany / Rock
RADIO PSR Weihnachts-Superhits
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Rock
PT Cruiser Radio
United Kingdom / Rock, Oldies, 80s
Radio Pulsar
Poitiers, France / Pop, HipHop, Electro, Rock
PulseHits
Macon, France / Hits, Pop, Electro, Rock
Puls FM Borås
Sweden / Rock, House, Pop
Radio Pulsschlag
Düsseldorf, Germany / Pop, Rock, Techno
PUNK Irratia
Bilbao, Spain / Electro, Rock, Ska, Punk
Punk Morgantown West Virginia
Morgantown, USA / Indie, Alternative, Punk, Rock
Punknation
Australia / Rock, Pop, Punk
punkshows.de - Punk Rock Konzerte Podcast
Cologne, Germany / Podcast, Alternative, Punk, Rock
Radio Punto Stereo Chile
Chile / Rock, Pop
Pure 90s
Limassol, Cyprus / Rock, Electro, 90s, Pop
PureRock.fm
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Pure Sound Radio
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Q101 - All Alternatives
Chicago, USA / Alternative, Rock
Q5 Radio
Goes, Netherlands / 70s, Pop, Rock, Blues
Qubix Club Events
Duisburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Que Guapa¡! 98.7
Cuenca, Spain / Rock, Latin, Pop
Que Me Cuentas FM
Spain / Reggaeton, Rock, Pop
Radio Quinta Rete
Naples, Italy / Urban, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radiación
Santiago, Chile / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
Radiamo
Modena, Italy / Country, Rock
Radical radiogt
Guatemala, Guatemala / Electro, Rock, Pop
radio angel night
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio 100 TV
Lima, Peru / Techno, Rock, Pop
Radio 105 - MUSIC STAR Ligabue
Milan, Italy / Rock
Radio 112
Rendsburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio15.ch
Uster, Switzerland / Rock, Pop, Alternative
Radio1907.de
Essen, Germany / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio 1 Wattenscheid24
Bochum, Germany / Techno, Country, Pop, Rock
RADIO 21 - Christmas Rock Nonstop
Germany / Rock
RADIO 21 - Cuxhaven
Cuxhaven, Germany / Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.