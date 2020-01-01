Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,404 Stations with Genre Rock

101FM
Marl, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
101.ru: Alisa АЛИСА
Moscow, Russia / Rock
101.ru: Choi und KINO Виктор Цой и группа «КИНО»
Moscow, Russia / Pop, Rock
101.ru: Nautilus Pompilius Наутилус Помпилиус
Moscow, Russia / Rock
101.ru: Rock
Moscow, Russia / Classic Rock, Rock
101.ru: Rock Remakes
Moscow, Russia / Rock
103.1 The Wave - KSQN
Provo UT, USA / 80s, 90s, Punk, Rock
104.6 RTL Neue Hits
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
104FM.ca - Only Rock
Canada / Classic Rock, Rock, Alternative
105.4 Cascais
Cascais, Portugal / Rock, Alternative
1055 Rock
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock
Spreeradio Weihnachtsradio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
121 WebRadio - Pop Rock
Montpellier, France / Pop, Rock
17600 Ràdio
Spain / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
181.fm - Christmas Highway
Waynesboro, USA / Hits, Rock
181.fm - Christmas Rock
Waynesboro, USA / Rock
1A 2000er
Hof, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Rock
1A Deutsch Pop
Hof, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Ballads
1AllMusicRadio
Atiquizaya, El Salvador / Alternative, Jazz, Pop, Rock
1Faith FM - Christmas Rock
Bothell WA, USA / Rock
1Mix Radio 80s
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, Hits, 80s, Rock
1Mix Radio Gold Series
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, Pop, Rock
1Mix Radio Rock
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
1MORE Pop-Rock
Paris, France / Pop, Rock
242 RADIO
United Kingdom / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Soul
247Blitz
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
2FBI - FBi Radio 94.5 FM
Sydney, Australia / Indie, Pop, Rock
Radio2plus1
Duisburg, Germany / Hits, Pop, Discofox, Rock
2WG - Triple M Riverina 1152 AM
Wagga Wagga, Australia / Rock, Hits
2XS Rocks!
Sheffield, United Kingdom / Techno, Indie, Rock, Metal
30A Radio
Santa Rosa Beach FL, USA / Reggae, Rock, Country
3WK.COM Classic Alternative Radio
St. Louis, USA / 80s, 90s, Rock, Alternative
440Hz Radio
Erlangen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
45RPM RADIO
Montevideo, Uruguay / Country, Jazz, Rock, Blues
47 FM
Agen, France / Pop, Rock, Hits
5g radio Alicante
Alicante, Spain / Rock, Oldies, Pop
695TheRock
Las Vegas, USA / Rock
7 Mix Radio
Herborn, Germany / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
80s-Radio
Matzen, Austria / 80s, Discofox, Pop, Rock
875
Nantes, France / Disco, Pop, Alternative, Rock
888 RADIO
Saint Paul, DOM-TOM / Classic Rock, Jazz, Rock, Bossa Nova
89.7WAWFM
Cebu City, Philippines / Rock, 80s, Alternative
909 Super Classic Oldies!
Puebla, Mexico / Oldies, 70s, Rock
93.5 The Buzz
Lake Charles, USA / Hard Rock, Rock, 90s, Alternative
95X Online
Austin, USA / Indie, 90s, Alternative, Rock
96 Grados Radio
Mexico City, Mexico / Gothic, Electro, Rock, Metal
97 Rock Web Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
97underground.com
Catonsville, USA / Rock, Metal
Radio FM 98.6
Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Rock
99 The Breeze
Sebring, USA / Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.