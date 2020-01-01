Radio Logo
GHR Midlands UK
Midland, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Reggae, Rock
Radio La Nube 91.9 FM
Lima, Peru / Electro, Rock, Pop
christian_metal_rock
Essen, Germany / Rock
Chicago Honky Tonk
Chicago, USA / Rock, Country, Swing
Membertou Radio - C99 FM
Cape Breton Island, Canada / Hard Rock, Rock
Def Leppard versus Bon Jovi
Bogotá, Colombia / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Radio Franca
Concepción del Uruguay, Argentina / Rock
Kamikaze Radio
Ladelund, Germany / Punk, Rock
ORANGE 94.0
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, World
Siempre Radio 93.3
Argentina / Rock, Pop
Urban Sunsets
Bucharest, Romania / Pop, Electro, Rock
Zappa Stream Radio
Pfinztal, Germany / Rock
50s All Time Greatest
Limassol, Cyprus / Oriental, Rock
90 Hits
Yvoir, Belgium / 90s, Electro, Pop, Rock
KRJK - Jack FM 97.3 FM
Lamont CA, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Ballads
90er-Revival
Essen, Germany / Techno, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Normandie Rock
Le Havre, France / Rock, Blues, Pop
Radius 106,6
Freistadt, Austria / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Rock
RLM
Bastia, France / Rock, Pop
RMF Rock
Krakow, Poland / Rock, Classic Rock, Ballads
Roslagen Live
Norrtälje, Sweden / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
The Big 8!
New Windsor NY, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Vinyle Rock
L'Assomption, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Rock
BRBK Radio
Kempton Park, South Africa / Techno, World, Pop, Rock
Radio Caprice - Pop Rock
Russia / Rock
Futuro 88.9 FM
Providencia, Chile / Rock
PiN FM
Leipzig, Germany / Punk, Indie, Rock
Radio Hot 100
Axams, Austria / Latin, Pop, 90s, Rock
104.5 FM PURA FIESTA
Colima, Mexico / Rock, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Vostok
Geneva, Switzerland / Electro, Rock, Indie
Rocket FM 95.3
Stockholm, Sweden / Rock, Classic Rock, Rock'n'Roll
WYYX - 97X 97.7 FM
Bonifay FL, USA / Rock
Deutsches Radio Spanien
Torrevieja, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio free FM
Ulm, Germany / Alternative, Pop, HipHop, Rock
Radio Hotspot
Bamberg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Furry.FM
Zurich, Sweden / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Krix-fm
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop
La Caliente Cuauhtémoc
Mexico City, Mexico / World, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
beach-radio
Praia de Mira, Portugal / Rock
POPRADIO
Grimmen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radiostation 218
Hildesheim, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Caprice - Glam Rock/Metal
Russia / Rock
CoolFm Hits 901 Philippines
Philippines / Rock
Headbangers Rebel Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Hard Rock, Metal, Rock
KMKO-FM - 95.7 The Rock Station
Lake Crystal MN, USA / Rock
als-radio
Kiel, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Rock
ChartMix
Wipperfürth, Germany / Rock, Pop, Oldies, Electro
dauerwelle
Germany / Rock
yugotopia-beat-club
Germany / Alternative, Jazz, Rock
Radio Open FM 97.9
France / 80s, Hits, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.