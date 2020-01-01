Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Radio-Cochonneries - Si c'est poche, on l'a
France / Oldies, Traditional
Cordillera FM
Mendoza, Argentina / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Latin
Costa Blanca FM
Spain / Oldies, Hits, Pop
CRAGG - Cult Radio A-Go-Go!
USA / Film & Musical, Oldies
Crazy-FM
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
Crazy Night Radio
Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany / Electro, Pop, Oldies, Trance
Criativafm949
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, Ballads
Crooner Radio Christmas
Saint-Cloud, France / Oldies
Curtidores do Vinil
Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Custo-Sound
Voerde, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Dagnys Jukebox
Uddevalla, Sweden / Oldies
Dance4YouRadio
Erfurt, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Dancefloor-Radio
Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Dancefox24
Freiensteinau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
U1 Dancelounge - Oldies
Germany / Oldies
Dance Music Radio
Neunkirchen, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
dauerwelle.fm
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Discofox, Rock
Deine Musikbox
Essen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Deja Vu
Saint-Witz, France / Oldies, Rock, Blues
Radio Delta International
Nerviano, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, Oldies
Der Dudelfunk
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Der neue Musikkeller
Lugau, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager
DGL-Radio
Grevenbroich, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Diamond Star
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Digital Birigui-FM
Birigui, Brazil / Hits, Oldies
Digital Fm
Arica, Chile / Oldies, Hits
diis Radio
Urdorf, Switzerland / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Schlager
Discofox Radio Marina
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
DiscoFoxSound
Hamm, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Ballads
Radio Disco Melodia 80
Alcoy, Spain / Oldies, Hits, Ballads
Delux Radio
Ashford, United Kingdom / Disco, Oldies, Hits, 90s
DMH Motown Sound
Nashville, USA / Oldies, 70s, R'n'B, Motown
Doctor Pundit All #1s Radio
Saint Paul, USA / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Dolce Vita
Lyon, France / Oldies, Disco
Doo Wop A Diddy
Bristol, United Kingdom / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, R'n'B
Radio Dorado Gold
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
DownTown Radio
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Do You Remember Radio
San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Spain / Oldies, Hits
Radio-Drachengold
Pittenhart, Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies, Hits
Dreamtime Radio
Lüdenscheid, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Country, Schlager
Drehscheibe-Radio
Grossenhain, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
DRO79 Drolo Mix
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio-Radeberg e.V.
Bautzen, Germany / Oldies, Disco, Pop, Rock
Radio 2.0 - Bergamo in aria
Bergamo, Italy / Oldies, Pop, Rock
DustyBagOldies
Marion, USA / Oldies
Dusty Discs Radio
Vernon, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s
EA4ADD Radio
Madrid, Spain / Oldies
Eder-Dampfradio
Kassel, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies, Pop
EL 9 FM
Granollers, Spain / Oldies
Radio Emsjade
Friedeburg, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.