Indie Radio – 506 Stations with Genre Indie

Einklangsbrei
Kerpen, Germany / Rock, Indie
eins
Constance, Germany / Indie
farsideradio
Germany / Alternative, Indie
fmrausch
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Electro, Indie
fm_tofl
Germany / Indie
fosterchild
Augsburg, Germany / Alternative, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
frittenfrequenz
Münster, Germany / Indie
Greensleeves Radio
Mainz, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock, Podcast
hear-it-loud
Nuremberg, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
heimspiel
Germany / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Rock
herzrasenfm
Düsseldorf, Germany / Alternative, Indie
hifreaksradio
Switzerland / Rock, Indie, Pop
independent-radio-trier
Senden, Germany / Indie
indieandmore
Zirl, Germany / Alternative, Indie
Greensleeves Indieparty
Wiesbaden, Germany / Indie, Alternative
JUKA Radio
Bad Nauheim, Germany / Indie
kamakura
Oberwart, Austria / Alternative, Rock, Indie, 90s
kaot
Germany / Indie
konsole
Dresden, Germany / Indie
lavadaze
Duisburg, Germany / Indie
leilileili
Hamburg, Germany / Indie, Rock
leoniden
Kaarst, Germany / Rock, Indie
massregelvollzugsklinik
Germany / Chillout, HipHop, Electro, Indie
meinemusikistmeinradio
Germany / Pop, Indie
NEW ORLEANS MUSIC
Israel / Indie
nu-rock-show
Germany / Alternative, Indie
ohrenauf
Karlsruhe, Germany / Indie
pinguin11
Germany / Indie
plastikmekka
Germany / Alternative, HipHop, Indie
polarlicht
Umeå, Sweden / Alternative, Indie, Rock
pop101
Oberhausen, Germany / Indie, Pop, Electro
popadelica
Germany / Indie
popklub
Mannheim, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
privateness
Germany / Indie
radio bedingungs-los
Gröbenzell, Germany / Alternative, Christian Music, Indie, Pop
radio-head
Linz, Austria / Alternative, Hard Rock, Indie, Rock
radiosubline
Hohenfels, Germany / Indie
radium
Barcelona, Spain / Indie, Alternative, Electro, Metal
Rddradio
Emmerich am Rhein, Germany / Indie
records_mixtape
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Indie
reeperbahn
Germany / Indie
rnr
Constance, Germany / Indie
royalfm
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Indie
schneeweissfm
Siegen, Germany / Pop, Indie
siegburger-welle
Siegburg, Germany / Pop, Indie, Rock
Smashradio
Kaarst, Germany / Rock, Indie, Pop
soundbar-nordheide
Buchholz, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Pop, Rock
Studio NL
Aurich, Germany / Indie, Pop, Alternative, Rock
Radio SugarShock
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Electro, Rock
suigen
Linz, Austria / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Rock