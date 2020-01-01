Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

die-eventfaktur
Mönchengladbach, Germany / House
ELECTRO par Electro Radio
France / Electro, House, Indie
Air Gay Radio
Grenoble, France / Electro, House
sunshine live - Afterhour
Mannheim, Germany / House, Chillout, Electro
DeepLazz Radio -Techno,House-
Heredia, Costa Rica / Techno, Electro, House
progressive-house-sounds
Meldorf, Germany / House
Dacha's House Mixes
New York City, USA / House
JAM FM DJ Cooper
Berlin, Germany / House, Pop
PDJ.FM GarageFM
Russia / House
Zyon.Seven.Radio - Electronic / Dance / House / Club
Orlando FL, USA / Electro, Trance, House
320 FM
Hanover, Germany / House, Techno, Minimal
Fashionradio Electronical Underground Scene Radio
Münster, Germany / Electro, House
Jenny FM
Dortmund, Germany / Electro, House
Deeper Link Radio New York
New York City, USA / Electro, House
Lick FM Marbella
Marbella, Spain / Reggae, HipHop, House, Drum'n'Bass
HearMe.FM - Filthy Groovin Soul
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House
House Junkies
Los Angeles, USA / House
Loca FM House
Madrid, Spain / House
MABU Beatz Radio Deep House
Norderstedt, Germany / House, Electro, Minimal
Panoramix Radio Station
Paris, France / Electro, House, Chillout
Radio Lounge
Zaragoza, Spain / Chillout, House, Ambient, Easy Listening
Dancefloor Radio
Paris, France / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, House
1MORE Dance
Paris, France / Electro, House
Ibiza One Radio - Podcast & Broadcast
Ibiza, Spain / Techno, House, Electro
bassnurbass
Essen, Germany / Techno, Trance, Electro, House
sunshine live - Avicii
Mannheim, Germany / House
PsyStation - Fores Psy Trance
Haifa, Israel / House
PsyStation - Hi Tech
Haifa, Israel / House
Witch Radio
Russia / House, Industrial
Isla 106
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, Disco, House
PsyStation - Acid 303
Haifa, Israel / House
Radio Record House Classics
St. Petersburg, Russia / House
Maxximove 90
France / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Trakmix
France / House, Electro, Techno
89.0 RTL Deutsch House
Halle, Germany / House, Top 40 & Charts
DjEef's Records
Clisson, France / House
HouseStationRadio
Detroit, USA / Chillout, House
Planet 90
Assen, Netherlands / HipHop, House, 90s, Reggae
#Musik.Workout
Aachen, Germany / Electro, House
TDI Radio! House Classics
Belgrade, Serbia / House
1Mix - EDM
Douglas, United Kingdom / House, Trance
Deep Radio Europe
Sofia, Bulgaria / Electro, House, Pop
Experimental TV Radio
Tenerife, Spain / Techno, House
Radio Garda Fm - Tendenzia
Italy / Electro, House
techrealm-radio
Bergen, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
Classic Central Radio
Johannesburg, South Africa / House, 80s, 90s, R'n'B
Energy FM
Weymouth, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Techno, Trance
Jazzier Link Radio
New York City, USA / Jazz, Soul, Funk, House
dockhouseradio
Aachen, Germany / House
OpenFM - Alt Club
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Electro, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.