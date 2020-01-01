Radio Logo
truckersnl.com classic
Lier, Belgium / Trance, House, Electro
HearMe.FM - Asylum
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House, Chillout
ABN RADIO
Luís Eduardo Magalhães, Ukraine / Techno, Trance, Electro, House
Costa Del Mar - Dance
Ibiza, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, House
Radio Record Tropical
St. Petersburg, Russia / House, Zouk and Tropical
deepahouse
Germany / House
djbronko
Constance, Germany / House, Electro
my105 Nightbeats Deluxe
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, House, Electro
Ibiza Sound Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
Ibiza BPM Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Chillout, Techno, House, Jazz
luluCLUB
Cologne, Germany / House
OneFM
Romania / Electro, House, Techno
BLN.FM
Berlin, Germany / Dub, Electro, House, Techno
Housefrequency
Johannesburg, South Africa / House, World, Chillout
Radio Monte Carlo - Cool
Milan, Italy / Electro, House
Yes Radio
Aix-en-Provence, France / Disco, Funk, House, Soul
CLUBBIN' I Soulside Radio
Paris, France / House, Disco, Electro
Rádio Studio Souto - ElectroHouse
Goiânia, Brazil / Electro, House
DJ Mag Germany Radio by iloveradio.de
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
EXCA
France / Electro, House
Vision Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / House, Soul
Dubplate.fm - Urban Boogie Radio
Vancouver, Canada / Electro, House
Galaxie Vintage
Wattrelos, France / Electro, Techno, House
sunshine live - Workout
Mannheim, Germany / House
M.Deep Radio
Ufa, Russia / Chillout, House, Disco
Radio Record Jackin' Garage
St. Petersburg, Russia / House
Bananastreet
Moscow, Russia / Electro, House
Trap FM
United Kingdom / Dub, House, Rap, Urban
BPM Electro
Popayán, Colombia / Chillout, Electro, Trance, House
Myhitmusic - ENCORE DANCE
Hanover, Germany / Electro, House
audiogrooves.net Club
São Paulo, Brazil / Electro, House
justclubbing
Burgholzhausen, Germany / Electro, House
Mediterranean House Radio
Barcelona, Spain / House
PsyStation - Ethnic Chill
Haifa, Israel / House
Radio Record Megamix
St. Petersburg, Russia / House, Drum'n'Bass, Dub, Electro
sunshine live - Tech House
Mannheim, Germany / House, Techno, Electro
Party Zone
Copenhagen, Denmark / House, Electro
sunshine live - Party
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
Radio Dream FM Bulgaria
Varna, Bulgaria / House, Chillout
PDJ.FM Deep
Russia / House, Electro, Chillout
Electronic Beats Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House
Deep House
France / House, Minimal
Radio Record Vip House
St. Petersburg, Russia / House
Planète FM
Arras, France / Electro, House, Pop
PsyStation - ChillOut
Haifa, Israel / House
Lippe Sound Radio Club
Detmold, Germany / Techno, House
radio-firework
Regensburg, Germany / Chillout, House, Dub, Electro
my105 Dance
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, House
ibiza radio 1
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
Deep House Sounds
Weimar, Germany / Techno, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.