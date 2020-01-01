Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

Eurodance 90 - Dance Anos 90
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / House, 90s
Funk 793 Radio
USA / House, Soul, R'n'B
I LOVE THE DJ
Cologne, Germany / Electro, Techno, House, Top 40 & Charts
Cosmosradio
Bad Oeynhausen, Germany / Techno, Electro, House
RT1 CHILLHOUSE
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout, House
Happy Radio
Kiev, Ukraine / Electro, House
247 House FM
Brighton, United Kingdom / House, House
RadioMonster.FM - Dance
Hanover, Germany / Electro, House
Mixadance FM
Moscow, Russia / Electro, House
Beach Paradise Radio
Edmonton, Canada / House, Indie, Chillout
HOUSE-NATION
Milan, Italy / House
Deep Nu House Radio (Deep House)
Malaga, Spain / House
Ibiza Miami Radio
Ibiza, Spain / House
planet radio the club
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Electro, HipHop, House, R'n'B
Radio Record Innocence
St. Petersburg, Russia / Chillout, House, Electro
Energy FM 106.0 Pure dance
Tenerife, Spain / Electro, House
TECHNO4EVER.FM Club
Hanover, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
Auto Pilot Radio Station
Athens, Greece / Chillout, House, Jazz
bigFM Deep & Tech House
Stuttgart, Germany / House
KIFradio
Paris, France / Disco, Funk, House
Fun Radio Belgique
Brussels, Belgium / Electro, House
radio SAW 2000er
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, HipHop, House, Hits
MoveDaHouse
London, United Kingdom / House, Techno, Minimal
#Musik House
Aachen, Germany / Electro, House
54house.fm Discothèque
Arnsberg, Germany / Electro, House
sunshine live - Summer Beats
Mannheim, Germany / House, Electro
One Dance
Bergamo, Italy / Electro, House
Puls'Radio
Morschwiller-le-Bas, France / Electro, House, Techno
Glitter Radio
France / Techno, House
Hirschmilch Prog-House Channel
Hamburg, Germany / House, Electro
The One
Marbella, Spain / Electro, Techno, House
DEEPINSIDE RADIO SHOW – Stream 24/7
Sèvres, France / Electro, House
nRadio
Ruse, Bulgaria / Chillout, Electro, House
Beatdance Radio
Krefeld, Germany / Electro, Hits, House
Deep House Cat
USA / House, Electro, Podcast
wunschradio.fm 90er Dance
Erkelenz, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, 90s
Radio Jeans - House Tecno Dance
Genoa, Italy / Electro, Techno, House
Defected In The House
London, United Arab Emirates / House, Podcast
Cool Music Radio
Bilbao, Spain / Chillout, House, Jazz
Play Radio Hit
Ploiești, Romania / Hits, House, Disco
OUR HOUSE FM
Toronto, Canada / House, Electro
Hits101 Radio
Irvine, USA / Electro, House, Techno, Top 40 & Charts
audiogrooves.net Soul Unmixed
São Paulo, Brazil / Soul, House
Is Fradis Radio
Sardinia, Italy / House
ABC Dance
Dreux, France / Electro, House
PsyStation - Progressive Psy Trance
Haifa, Israel / House
audiogrooves.net Nu Vibes
São Paulo, Brazil / House
Skyline Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece / House
Classic Dance Hitz
Limerick, Ireland / Trance, Electro, House, 90s

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.