Hits Radio – 4,948 Stations with Genre Hits

M-1
Vilnius, Lithuania / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio 90.pl
Rybnik, Poland / Hits
Radio El Bahdja 91.5 FM
Algiers, Algeria / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY SALZBURG
Salzburg, Austria / Hits, Pop
Greek Hits Radio
Limassol, Cyprus / Hits, World, Pop
Magic 92.5
San Diego, USA / Hits
Rádio Cantinho da Madeira
Funchal, Portugal / Hits
Radio Veronica
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits, Pop
Radio Mirchi Raleigh-Durham
Raleigh, USA / Hits, Film & Musical
WFJA - CLASSIC HITS & OLDIES 105.5 FM
Sanford NC, USA / 70s, Hits, Oldies
Sky Radio Smooth Hits
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
Universal Stereo 88.1 FM
Mexico City, Mexico / Hits
FFH Brandneu
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Hits
WBLQ - 1230 AM
Westerly RI, USA / News-Talk, Hits
Radio Ekspres
Ljubljana, Slovakia / Hits, Pop
East Coast Radio
Durban, South Africa / Hits, R'n'B
Hitradio Namibia
Namibia / Hits, Pop
mizrahit-orginal
Haifa, Israel / Hits
Bay Radio
Javea, Spain / Pop, Hits
Radio Bohuslän 106.2
Uddevalla, Sweden / Pop, Hits
PRO Dj Radio
Chi?in?u, Moldova / Electro, Hits, Pop
Virgin Radio 96 FM Montreal
Montreal, Canada / Hits
Naxi Cafe Radio
Belgrade, Serbia / Hits
HR Radio Split
Split, Croatia / Hits, Pop
Los 40 Principales Argentina
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Hits, Pop, Reggaeton, Top 40 & Charts
1A Partyhits
Germany / Electro, Hits, Pop, Discofox
Magic 97.1
Swift Current, Canada / Hits, Pop
KUMU-FM - 94.7 KUMU
Honolulu, USA / Hits, R'n'B, Rap
OpenFM - Praca
Warsaw, Poland / Pop, Hits
Plus Radio 102.6
Thessaloniki, Greece / Hits, Pop
Radio Limfjord
Nykøbing Mors, Denmark / Hits
4BNE Nova 106.9
Brisbane, Australia / Hits
Yaboos 87.8 FM
Jerusalem, Israel / Hits
WPLM FM - Today's Easy 99.1
Plymouth, USA / Hits
Limfjord Plus Slager
Nykøbing Mors, Denmark / Hits
Radio Silver Rain 100.1 FM
Moscow, Russia / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
WKDL-FM - K-LOVE 104.9 FM Brockport
Brockport NY, USA / Christian Music, Hits
NRJ PARTY HITS
Paris, France / Electro, Hits
Hits 80s
Zaragoza, Spain / Hits, 80s, Disco
Radio Zwickau
Zwickau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
The Sound
Auckland, New Zealand / Hits
OpenFM - OMG! 100% Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Radio Charivari Neumarkt
Neumarkt, Germany / Pop, Hits, 80s
P4 Plus
Stockholm, Sweden / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Hit 88.9
Athens, Greece / Hits
ANTENNE LANDAU 94.8
Landau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Lugna Klassiker 104.7 FM
Stockholm, Sweden / Hits
Létt Bylgjan 967
Reykjavík, Iceland / Hits
KnOOz FM
Sousse, Tunisia / Traditional, Hits, Oriental, Pop
WGNL - Jamz 104.3 FM
Greenwood MS, USA / Hits