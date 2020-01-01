Top Stations
Hits Radio – 4,948 Stations with Genre
Hits
Positively Gold
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Hits
Dominicana 041
Dominican Republic / Hits
TENDANCE OUEST
Saint-Lô, France / Pop, Hits
6MIX - Mix 94.5
Perth, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, News-Talk
Capital FM Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Landwirt RADIO - Der neue Sound der Landwirtschaft
Hofkirchen, Austria / Hits
I LOVE TOP 100 HITS 2020
Cologne, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY Hits Remix
Germany / Hits
The Hits Manawatu
Feilding, New Zealand / Hits, Pop
Virgin Radio Switzerland
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, HipHop, Rap
SEAhit 90.9 Gold Coast
Broadbeach, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Bapakku.fm
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Hits
Black Country Radio
Stourbridge, United Kingdom / Hits, Jazz, Pop
Hitradio SKW
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Liberté
Haguenau, France / Pop, Hits
Rádio Musirama 92.1 FM
Sete Lagoas, Brazil / Hits, Pop
Radio Dreyeckland
Segovia, France / Pop, Chanson, Hits
Mix FM 102.3
Nicosia, Cyprus / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Electro
George FM
Auckland, New Zealand / Hits
Best of 2016
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - Yesterhits
Weimar, Germany / 70s, Hits, Oldies
92.3 The Dock
Ontario, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits
80s 90s PARTY HITS
Ypres, Belgium / Hits, Electro, 80s, 90s
World Hits Radio
Santiago, Chile / Electro, Hits, Urban, Pop
KMDL - The Dawg 97.3 FM
Kaplan LA, USA / Country, Hits
Radio Siljan 94.1 FM
Mora, Sweden / Hits
TOP FM base
Budapest, Hungary / Electro, Hits, House, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio TSF Madeira
Funchal, Portugal / Hits
Radio Gaga
Târgu Mure?, Romania / Hits
Sky Radio Running Hits Starter
Naarden, Netherlands / Electro, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
WAZK - 97.7 ACK-FM
Nantucket, USA / Hits
K-97 CIRK FM
Edmonton, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits
WXLC - 102.3 XLC
USA / Hits
Radio Galaxy Landshut
Landshut, Germany / Hits
KCMC-FM - Mountain Country 94.3 FM
Viola AR, USA / Country, Hits
WKVP - K-LOVE 106.9 FM
Camden, USA / Christian Music, Hits
KASO - Classic Hits 1240 AM
Minden LA, USA / Hits
radio SAW Fitness
Magdeburg, Germany / Hits, Electro
B101 - CIQB FM
Barrie, Canada / Hits, Pop, Rock
WMOI - Sunny 97.7 FM
Monmouth, USA / Hits, Pop
95.5 Charivari - LIVE-HITS
Munich, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Dreyeckland Crooners
Paris, France / Hits
NRK Super
Oslo, Norway / Hits, Pop
P24-7 MIX
Oslo, Norway / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Starlite Radio
Canada / Hits, Oldies, Easy Listening
WCRS Radio 1450 AM
Greenwood SC, USA / Hits
ICE FM Nuuk
Nuuk, Denmark / Hits
Greatest Hits Radio
United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Rise FM Denmark
Copenhagen, Denmark / Electro, Hits, Pop
WWWE - REAL 1100 AM
Atlanta, USA / Hits
