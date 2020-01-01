Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

MDR SPUTNIK Black
Halle (Saale), Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
OTB Hip Hop
Los Angeles, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
delta radio HIP HOP
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Reggae, Pop
RadioGora.Ru Hip-Hop
Russia / HipHop, Rap, Urban
The Beat 98.5
San Antonio, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Bushrod Music
New Orleans, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
Mouv'
Paris, France / HipHop, Electro, R'n'B, Reggae
Vibes FM Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Reggae
Virgin Radio Switzerland
Zurich, Switzerland / Hits, HipHop, Rap
WUBI Ubiquity Radio
Phoenix, USA / Rock, HipHop, R'n'B
Powerjammerz
Natchez MS, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Genius Hip-Hop
Dearborn, USA / HipHop, Alternative, Rap, Urban
Magic 103.7
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / HipHop, Reggae, Rap
Hot 21 Radio
Toulouse, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
East Coast FM
Wicklow, Ireland / HipHop, Pop
radio-strahlemann
Germany / HipHop, Rap
WLLD - Wild 94.1 FM
Lakeland FL, USA / HipHop
KISS FM – MUSIK NON-STOP
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Electro
Backwoodz Radio
Houston, USA / HipHop
Thames FM London Soul Radio
London, United Kingdom / Latin, HipHop, Funk
ATL Webradio
Georgia / HipHop, R'n'B
KISSTORY Norge
Oslo, Norway / Electro, HipHop
OpenFM - Hip-Hop Stacja
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop
Riddim1 Radio
USA / Reggae, HipHop
WBTF - The Beat 107.9 FM
Midway, USA / HipHop
RPR1.Old School Hip-Hop
Ludwigshafen, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
RMF Hip Hop
Krakow, Poland / HipHop
Urban Hit á l'ancienne
Paris, France / HipHop
94.7 The Link
Newport News VA, USA / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
HIP-HOP-FM
Germany / HipHop, Rap
WVKR-FM - 91.3 FM
Poughkeepsie NY, USA / Blues, HipHop, Jazz, World
Jam On Radio
Zug, Switzerland / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B
Mountain Reggae Radio
Innsbruck, Austria / HipHop, Reggae
French touch FM
Moscow, Russia / HipHop, Disco, Pop, Rap
URBAN FM GABON
Libreville, Gabon / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
89.0 RTL Deutsch Rap
Halle (Saale), Germany / Rap, HipHop
The Beat 104.9 FM
Lubbock, USA / HipHop
THE G RADIO
New York City, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
bigFM GROOVENIGHT
Stuttgart, Germany / R'n'B, HipHop, Urban, Rap
BoomFM Classics
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap
BigR - 108.1 JAMZ
Bothell, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
I LOVE TOP 40 DEUTSCHRAP CHARTS
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Urban, Rap
WFZX - 99.1 & 99.3 The Vibe
Anniston AL, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
funkyfresh
Mosbach, Germany / HipHop
Classic Alt
USA / HipHop, 90s, Pop, Rock
KSFM 102.5 FM
Woodland CA, USA / HipHop
Power 96.5
Amherst, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Flava
Auckland, New Zealand / HipHop, R'n'B
BigR - 101.1 The Beat
Bothell, USA / HipHop, Rap
Aroto Instrumental Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, Instrumental, Electro

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.