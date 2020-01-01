Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

Radio Noise HipHop
Bucharest, Romania / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Okerwelle
Brunswick, Germany / HipHop, Pop
RadiopantherFM
Los Angeles, USA / Rap, HipHop
Radio Pato
Jacksonville, USA / HipHop, Rock, Electro
Radio Plato
Minsk, Belarus / HipHop, Indie, Electro, Funk
Radio Punto Musica
Bari, Italy / Rap, Rock, HipHop, Pop
Radio Quetsch
Altkirch, France / HipHop, Chanson
Rádio Radical
Lisbon, Portugal / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Radio RapTz
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop
Radio RBS
Strasbourg, France / Electro, Funk, HipHop
Radio Record Маятник Фуко
St. Petersburg, Russia / Electro, HipHop
Radio Regenbogen - Just Black
Mannheim, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
100% Hiphop - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / HipHop
radiotoubab
France / Rap, HipHop, Urban
Radio Trick Old School Classic
São Paulo, Brazil / HipHop
Radio Vertigo One
Alessandria, Italy / HipHop, Electro, Rock, Soul
Radio Watch
Carmignano, Italy / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio WOW - X Radio Network
Sydney, Australia / HipHop, Pop
Radio Zone 26
Meaux, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Zuper
Romania / HipHop, Electro, House
Radio Radsport - HipHop Reggae
Munich, Germany / HipHop, Reggae
ramblin' van radio
Houston, USA / HipHop, Indie, Pop
RadioRanczo 2
Rydułtowy, Poland / World, HipHop, Electro, Pop
random.fm
Houston, USA / Funk, HipHop
Rap Batallas Epicas
Port Chester, USA / Rap, HipHop
Rap en Banda Radio
Venezuela / Rap, HipHop, Soul
RAPISBACK
Lyon, France / Urban, Rap, HipHop
rap life radio
São Paulo, Brazil / Rap, HipHop
Le Rapologue Radio
Montreal, Canada / HipHop, Urban, Funk, R'n'B
Le Rapologue À L'Ancienne
Montreal, Canada / Rap, HipHop
RAP ON AIR 24H
Seville, Spain / Rap, HipHop, Funk, Soul
Rap Radio Africa
Lagos, Nigeria / Rap, HipHop, African
#Musik JaM
Aachen, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae
#Musik.Study
Aachen, Germany / Chillout, HipHop, Alternative
RAWR Radio
Ardmore OK, USA / Rap, HipHop
RCV 99 fm
Lille, France / HipHop, Rap, Reggae, Electro
React Radio Uk
Huddersfield, United Kingdom / Trance, HipHop, House, Electro
Record Button Radio
Dover, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Red Fox Radio
Belgium / Rock, HipHop, Alternative, Soul
Radio Retbranche
Fort-Liberté, Haiti / Reggae, HipHop
Revolução
São Paulo, Brazil / HipHop
RJA RADIO
San Antonio, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Electro, Pop
Radio Monte Carlo - Music Star Jovanotti
Milan, Italy / Alternative, HipHop, World
RMF Polski Hip Hop
Krakow, Poland / HipHop
RNB and Hip Hop Radio
Davie, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
RockLan One Radio
USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Romanian Hip Hop
Romania / HipHop
Romeos hot Spot International
Philadelphia, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Jazz, Gospel
Roots-N-Culture #Worldwide Radio
Almere, Netherlands / Chillout, HipHop, Reggae
ROUGE HIP HOP
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / HipHop

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.