1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
German Folklore Radio – 155 Stations with Genre
German Folklore
Weißblauer Stammtisch
Germany / German Folklore
alpenpower
Germany / German Folklore
Radyo Nostalji
Mannheim, Germany / World, German Folklore
Blasmusik Pur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore
Radio Alperose
Bern, Switzerland / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
Oktoberfest
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Bayernstern - Volksmusik
Weiden, Germany / German Folklore
ON Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
Radio Arabella Wiener Schmäh
Vienna, Austria / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Enzian
Hasle LU, Switzerland / Hits, Schlager, German Folklore, Top 40 & Charts
Slaskie Radio
Hildesheim, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Silesia
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Freies Bayern
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Pop
Janko Hraško
Slovakia / Traditional, German Folklore
Volkmusik-Brixental
Austria / Schlager, German Folklore
Cats FM
Kuching, Malaysia / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Grüne Welle
Bolzano, Italy / Christian Music, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Intens Romania
Bucarest, Romania / Traditional, German Folklore
Schlager Radio B2 Volksmusik
Berlin, Germany / German Folklore
1A Party
Hof, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
247PolkaHeaven
Cleveland, USA / German Folklore
Radio-Almrausch-Volksmusik
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Hits, Oldies, Schlager
Antenne Franken Blasmusik
Eltmann, Germany / German Folklore, Pop
Radio Arkadia
Poland / Classical, Pop, German Folklore
Awaaz Austria Di
Austria / World, Asian, German Folklore
RADIO BAWOULÉ FM
Bougouni, Mali / German Folklore
Servus! Musik und Gäste
Munich, Germany / Podcast, German Folklore
Stofferls Wellmusik
Munich, Germany / Podcast, German Folklore
Radio Charivari Heimatwelle
Rosenheim, Germany / German Folklore
DHW1 - Deine Heimatwelle
Sangerhausen, Germany / Schlager, Traditional, German Folklore
RADIO DJITIGUI FM KOLONTIÈBA
Sikasso, Mali / German Folklore
Radio-Dragon-Flame
Wildberg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, German Folklore
Bernys Dünenradio
Germany / German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
Radio Emsjade
Friedeburg, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
ERiKA 1
Brussels, Belgium / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Extertal
Extertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Webradio FanOma
Kassel, Germany / Pop, Discofox, German Folklore, Schlager
100% Oktoberfest von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
FRC All Music Network
Australia / Electro, Pop, German Folklore, HipHop
Gay Life Radio
Park City, Colombia / Instrumental, German Folklore
Happystarradio
Gengenbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Heideland-Radio
Uelzen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
HITMIX-RADIO
Harderwijk, Netherlands / German Folklore
0-24_Schlager_Volksmusik
Marl, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
1000volksmusikhits
Constance, Germany / German Folklore
100prozentvolksmusik
Germany / German Folklore
Absolut Charts Wow
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
alpenradio-volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore
alpenweihnacht
Constance, Germany / German Folklore
antenne-bliesgau
Germany / German Folklore
