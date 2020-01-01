Radio Logo
German Folklore Radio – 155 Stations with Genre German Folklore

Weißblauer Stammtisch
Germany / German Folklore
alpenpower
Germany / German Folklore
Radyo Nostalji
Mannheim, Germany / World, German Folklore
Blasmusik Pur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore
Radio Alperose
Bern, Switzerland / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
Oktoberfest
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Bayernstern - Volksmusik
Weiden, Germany / German Folklore
ON Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
Radio Arabella Wiener Schmäh
Vienna, Austria / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Enzian
Hasle LU, Switzerland / Hits, Schlager, German Folklore, Top 40 & Charts
Slaskie Radio
Hildesheim, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Silesia
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Freies Bayern
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Pop
Janko Hraško
Slovakia / Traditional, German Folklore
Volkmusik-Brixental
Austria / Schlager, German Folklore
Cats FM
Kuching, Malaysia / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Grüne Welle
Bolzano, Italy / Christian Music, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Intens Romania
Bucarest, Romania / Traditional, German Folklore
Schlager Radio B2 Volksmusik
Berlin, Germany / German Folklore
1A Party
Hof, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
247PolkaHeaven
Cleveland, USA / German Folklore
Radio-Almrausch-Volksmusik
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Hits, Oldies, Schlager
Antenne Franken Blasmusik
Eltmann, Germany / German Folklore, Pop
Radio Arkadia
Poland / Classical, Pop, German Folklore
Awaaz Austria Di
Austria / World, Asian, German Folklore
RADIO BAWOULÉ FM
Bougouni, Mali / German Folklore
Servus! Musik und Gäste
Munich, Germany / Podcast, German Folklore
Stofferls Wellmusik
Munich, Germany / Podcast, German Folklore
Radio Charivari Heimatwelle
Rosenheim, Germany / German Folklore
DHW1 - Deine Heimatwelle
Sangerhausen, Germany / Schlager, Traditional, German Folklore
RADIO DJITIGUI FM KOLONTIÈBA
Sikasso, Mali / German Folklore
Radio-Dragon-Flame
Wildberg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, German Folklore
Bernys Dünenradio
Germany / German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
Radio Emsjade
Friedeburg, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
ERiKA 1
Brussels, Belgium / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Extertal
Extertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Webradio FanOma
Kassel, Germany / Pop, Discofox, German Folklore, Schlager
100% Oktoberfest von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
FRC All Music Network
Australia / Electro, Pop, German Folklore, HipHop
Gay Life Radio
Park City, Colombia / Instrumental, German Folklore
Happystarradio
Gengenbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Heideland-Radio
Uelzen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
HITMIX-RADIO
Harderwijk, Netherlands / German Folklore
0-24_Schlager_Volksmusik
Marl, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
1000volksmusikhits
Constance, Germany / German Folklore
100prozentvolksmusik
Germany / German Folklore
Absolut Charts Wow
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
alpenradio-volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore
alpenweihnacht
Constance, Germany / German Folklore
antenne-bliesgau
Germany / German Folklore