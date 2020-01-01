Radio Logo
Discofox Radio – 279 Stations with Genre Discofox

Beauty-Dream-Radio
Wesel, Germany / Country, Hits, Pop, Discofox
Bella San Marco
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, Pop
black-rose-of-love
Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Blink-Mix-Radio
Bonn, Germany / Rock, Discofox
Blue-Crazy-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Rock, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio-Bluekimba
Eckental, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s, Discofox
Blue Musicworld
Nuremberg, Germany / Rock, Pop, Electro, Discofox
BSR1
Düren, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Discofox
BT-Radio
Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
BW-Radio
Mannheim, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
BWR Webwelle Nord
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Caribbean Sound Radio
Hamelin, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Catblizzard-Radio
Obervellach, Austria / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Charlies Party Box
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany / Disco, Discofox, Techno, Trance
Club Trifal - Discofox
Linz, Austria / Discofox
Colors of music
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Crazy Music World
Erfurt, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
CrazyPartyBunker
Moormerland, Germany / Electro, Trance, Discofox, Schlager
Radio-Crazy-Town
Hanau, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
CRL-Chatradiolive
Bremen, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Dance4YouRadio
Erfurt, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Dancefox24
Freiensteinau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
DanceFoxComet
Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany / Disco, Discofox, Pop
DanceFox-Radio
Neuwied, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Dance Music Radio
Neunkirchen, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Eurodance-Radio
Germany / Discofox
Das Durchgeknallte Radio
Oberhausen, Germany / Electro, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Dauerbrenner
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
dauerwelle.fm
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Discofox, Rock
Dein Deutsches Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
DFL Radio
Essen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Discofox-FunRadio
Dortmund, Germany / Discofox
Discofox-Hithaus
Borken, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Discofox Radio Marina
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
DiscoFoxSound
Hamm, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Ballads
Dragonsworld - Radio
Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Dreamtime Radio
Lüdenscheid, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Country, Schlager
Drehscheibe-Radio
Grossenhain, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Emsjade
Friedeburg, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
Erzgebirger Musik Express
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
FamilyFunRadio
Berka vor dem Hainich, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Webradio FanOma
Kassel, Germany / Pop, Discofox, German Folklore, Schlager
Fantasy Fox Radio
Hermsdorf, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager, Hits
100% Discofox von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Discofox
Fire-Sound-Radio
Arnsberg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Discofox
First Royal Discoclub
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
FOXARENA
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Discofox
FoxBox-Radio
Lehrte, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Frank und Sallys Radio
Hennef, Germany / 80s, Discofox
fresh80s Angelsfox Weihnachtssender
Hamburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager