Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Classical Radio – 746 Stations with Genre Classical

GotRadio - The Big Score
USA / Classical, Film & Musical
Dwójka - Polskie Radio Program 2
Warsaw, Poland / Classical, Pop, Jazz, News-Talk
KCME - Classical 88.7 FM
Manitou Springs, USA / Classical
Arpeggio FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classical
Concertzender De Gehoorde Stilte
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Ambient, Classical
Radio Horeb
Balderschwang, Germany / Christian Music, Classical
classical CROOZE
Antwerp, Belgium / Classical
Radio 74
Archamps, France / Classical, Easy Listening
CALM RADIO - Beethoven
Markham, Canada / Classical, Instrumental
CALM RADIO - Antonin Dvorak
Market Weighton, Canada / Classical, Instrumental
CALM RADIO - Harp
Markham, Canada / Classical
KXPR - Capital Public Radio CLASSICAL
Sacramento, USA / Classical
Radio Espérance
Saint Étienne, France / Christian Music, Classical, Instrumental
CALM RADIO - Baroque
Markham, Canada / Classical
Klassik Radio - Rock meets Classic
Hamburg, Germany / Classical, Rock
KMFA Classical 89.5
Austin, USA / Classical
Radio ABC Piano
Marseille, France / Classical
WRLI-FM - Connecticut Public Radio 91.3 FM
Southampton, USA / Classical, News-Talk
RadioArt: Opera
London, United Kingdom / Classical
KCHO 91.7 FM
Chico, USA / Classical
FIP Nantes
Nantes, France / Classical, World, Jazz
WOUB-FM - Ohio University 91.3 FM
Athens OH, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Harpsichord
Markham, Canada / Classical
Radio Vie Meilleure
Les Abymes, DOM-TOM / Classical, Gospel
WGUC 90.9
Cincinnati, USA / Classical, Jazz
apollo radio))) - Dresden
Chemnitz, Germany / Classical, Jazz
RadioArt: Classical for Study
London, United Kingdom / Classical
RadioArt: Ballet Music
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Radio Cultura Musical Amadeus 104.9
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classical
KIHT HD2 - Radio Arts Foundation St. Louis RAF STL
St. Louis MO, USA / Classical
SR 2 KulturRadio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Classical
Radio Courtoisie
Paris, France / Chanson, Christian Music, Classical
101.ru: Opera
Moscow, Russia / Classical
France Musique - Classique Plus
Paris, France / Classical
Concertzender Geen dag zonder Bach
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical
CALM RADIO - Renaissance
Markham, Canada / Classical
DR P2
Copenhagen, Denmark / Classical, Jazz
KAPC - Montana Public Radio 91.3 FM
Butte, USA / Classical
Aah Radio - Classical - Violin
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
STUDY - Whisperings Solo Piano Radio
Germany / Classical
CALM RADIO - Vienna Philharmonic
Markham, Canada / Classical
Red River Radio
USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Giacomo Puccini
Markham, Canada / Classical
Klassik Radio - Christmas
Hamburg, Germany / Classical, Film & Musical
Radio Caprice - Classical Piano/Harpsichord
Russia / Classical
RTHK Radio 5 783 AM
Hong Kong, China / Classical
Radio Caprice - Strings
Russia / Classical
Klassik Radio - Legenden der Klassik
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
WVPB - West Virginia Public Broadcasting 91.7 FM
Beckley, USA / Classical
KBYU-FM - Classical 89
Provo UT, USA / Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.