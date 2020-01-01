Radio Logo
Classical Radio – 750 Stations with Genre Classical

OpenFM - Muzyka Klasyczna
Warsaw, Poland / Classical
Opera Room
Canton, USA / Classical
Ottava
Tokyo, Japan / Classical
RadioArt: Overtures
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Radio Palazzo Carli
Sacile, Italy / Classical, Pop
Patos Fm
Patos, Brazil / Classical, Pop, Sertanejo, Rock
RadioArt: Piano Trios
London, United Kingdom / Classical, Instrumental
RadioArt: P. Tchaikovsky
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Radio Albatros
Le Havre, France / Classical, Jazz
Radio Beethoven
Santiago, Chile / Classical
Radio Kultura
Minsk, Belarus / Classical
Radyo Kafe Türk
Paris, France / Jazz, Chanson, Classical, Pop
Radio Cagnac
Cagnac-les-Mines, France / Traditional, Chanson, Classical
Radio Clasic
Bucarest, Romania / Classical
RADIO FAUSTEX 5 (2)
Ílhavo, Portugal / Rock, Classical, Pop
RADIO HOSTAFRANCS
Barcelona, Spain / Pop, Classical, Jazz, Rock
SRO Radio Klasika
Bratislava, Slovakia / Classical
Radio Love-it
London, United Kingdom / Easy Listening, Classical
Radio Proglas
Brno, Czech Republic / Classical
Radio Record Симфония FM
St. Petersburg, Russia / Classical
Radio Sagittarius
Nevers, France / Classical
Radio UPA
Argentina / Classical
Radio ZET Classic
Warsaw, Poland / Classical
Classicland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / Classical
Radyo Maestro
Antalya, Turkey / Jazz, Classical
Radio Bon Esprit International
Paris, France / Classical, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Radio Classica Bresciana
Brescia, Italy / Classical
Señal Clásica RNC
Colombia / Classical
Roch Valley Radio
Manchester, United Kingdom / Classical, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Rondo Classic
Helsinki, Finland / Classical
Radio Rossini
Pesaro, Italy / Christian Music, Classical, Gospel
R.SA - Weihnachtsradio
Leipzig, Germany / Classical, Pop, Jazz
Rumore Web Radio - Simphonies & Minuets
Modena, Italy / Classical
SDPB HD-2 Classical
Rapid City SD, USA / Classical
Radio Semnoz
Annecy, France / Classical, World, Jazz, Gospel
Sochi Lounge Air
Sochi, Russia / Easy Listening, Classical, Ambient
RadioArt: Songs & Lieder
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Radio Souvenir
Châteaubriant, France / 70s, 80s, Classical
SRO Radio Klasika
Bratislava, Slovakia / Classical
Studio Web Rádio
Ribeirao Preto, Brazil / Classical
P2
Stockholm, Sweden / Classical
P2 Klassisk Jul
Stockholm, Sweden / Classical
P2 Klassiskt
Stockholm, Sweden / Classical
P2 Språk och musik
Stockholm, Sweden / Classical
Radio SwissJu
Switzerland / Classical, Pop, Rock
Swissradio.ch Opera
Küsnacht, Switzerland / Classical
SWR2 Musikstück der Woche
Baden-Baden, Germany / Podcast, Classical
Symphony FM 92.4
Singapore, Singapore / Classical
Tango solo Guitarra
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classical
The Lebrecht Interview
London, United Kingdom / Podcast, Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.