Classic Rock Radio – 672 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

WABX - Evansville's Classic Rock 107.5 FM
Evansville, USA / Classic Rock
101.ru: Rock Guitar
Moscow, Russia / Classic Rock, Rock
The Giant Jukebox
Dallas, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits, Motown
Rock N Roll 4 Ever
Rockford IL, USA / Classic Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Loca FM
Madrid, Spain / Classic Rock, Top 40 & Charts, Electro
The Legacy
Deltaville VA, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock & Blues Roadtrips
Clifton, USA / Classic Rock, Blues, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
KWMX - 96.7 The Wolf
Williams AZ, USA / Classic Rock
Rádio Cidade 97.7 FM
Vitoria, Brazil / Classic Rock
FM1 Rock
St. Gallen, Switzerland / Rock, Alternative, Classic Rock
rockclassics
Wetzlar, Germany / Classic Rock, Metal
Best Net Radio - Rock Rewind
Bothell WA, USA / Classic Rock
Radio LUX
Spain / Classic Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
92.3 The Dock
Ontario, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits
WGBG - Big 107.7 Classic Rock
Seaford DE, USA / Classic Rock
WSKG-FM - WSKG 89.3 FM
Binghamton NY, USA / Classic Rock, News-Talk
K-97 CIRK FM
Edmonton, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits
Radio Caprice - Classic Rock/Rock
Russia / Classic Rock, Rock
WLUW 88.7 FM
Chicago, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WGRF 97 Rock
Buffalo, USA / Rock, Classic Rock
KIXN - KIX-103 102.9 FM
Hobbs NM, USA / Classic Rock, Country
The Musical Box Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classic Rock, Rock
WLVQ - Q-FM 96.3 FM
Columbus OH, USA / Classic Rock
CRDC Radio
Orange, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, 70s
WNCX - 98.5 FM
Cleveland OH, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Djiido
DOM-TOM / Classic Rock, Ballads
DreamFinder Radio
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Pop
Radio Si
Rosario, Argentina / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Radio Caroline 259 Gold
Breskens, Netherlands / Rock, Ballads, Classic Rock
Radio Hamlar
Donauwörth, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, 70s, Rock
Radio 1 Rock
Sofia, Bulgaria / Classic Rock
TexasBoundRadio.com
USA / Classic Rock, Country
WPDA - WPDA 106.1 FM
Jeffersonville NY, USA / Classic Rock
Classic Rock Florida HD
Coconut Creek, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WAIL 99.5
Sugarloaf Key, USA / Classic Rock
WKBU - Bayou 95.7
New Orleans, USA / Classic Rock
Hippie Soul Radio
Panama City Beach, USA / Classic Rock, Blues, Motown
Rádio Motard FM
Alcobaça, Portugal / Classic Rock, 80s, Rock, Blues
Jimmys-Radio.de
Lörrach, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Blues
KSLX-FM Classic Rock 100.7
Phoenix OR, USA / Classic Rock
Classic Rock 94.5
Canada / Classic Rock
Rockland Radio - Bad Kreuznach
Mainz, Germany / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Alternative
Spock Rock Radio
USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
WIXV - I-95 The Rock of Savannah 95.5 FM
Savannah, USA / Classic Rock
KNEN - 94 Rock 94.7 FM
Norfolk NE, USA / Classic Rock
WITH - 90.1 FM
Ithaca, USA / Classic Rock
The JFL Radio
Ansbach, Germany / Classic Rock, 80s, Rock, Blues
CICZ The Dock 104.1 FM
Middletown RI, Canada / Classic Rock, Classical, Hits
KKFN - 104.3 The Fan
Long Beach, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Rock and Pop
Lima, Peru / Classic Rock, Rock, Pop

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.