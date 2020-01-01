Radio Logo
Classic Rock Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

KMGN - 93.9 The Mountain
Flagstaff, USA / Classic Rock
Q 107
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock
181.fm - Classic Buzz
Harrisonburg, USA / Alternative, Classic Rock, Rock
WQBK-FM - 103.9 FM
Rensselaer NY, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
VOCM K-Rock 97.5 FM
St. John's, Canada / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Metal
Radio KLFM 96.5 & 106.3 FM
Bendigo, Australia / Oldies, Classic Rock
NOSTALGIE ROUTE 66
Paris, France / Classic Rock
Radio Oro Málaga
Malaga, Spain / Classic Rock, Pop
Classic Rock FM
Vilnius, Lithuania / Classic Rock, Rock
KCAL-FM - 96.7 FM Rocks
Redlands CA, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Peace Radio
France / Classic Rock
WLKZ - 104.9 The Hawk
Concord, USA / Classic Rock
BigR - 100.3 The Rock Mix
Bothell, USA / Rock, Classic Rock
Retro Country 890
Des Moines IA, USA / Classic Rock, Country, 80s, 90s
1A Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock, Metal
WPDH - WPDH 101.5 FM
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
classic rock
Hamburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
123 All Classic Rock
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Rock
Radio Retro
Lima, Peru / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Pop
Retro FM
Malmö, Sweden / Classic Rock, Hits
KBAJ - 95 KQDS A Red Rock Radio Station 105.5 FM
Deer River MN, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Rock Canada
Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
Classic 106.9 FM
Monterrey, Mexico / Classic Rock, Oldies
WNNX - Rock 105. FM
College Park, USA / Classic Rock, Ballads
Triple M Fraser Coast 103.5 FM
Fraser Coast, Australia / Classic Rock
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Rock Radio
Schwarzach, Austria / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock
Virage Rock 90
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Rock, 90s
Radiofoniakraków
Krakow, Poland / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
KBOY - 95.7 FM
Medford, USA / Classic Rock
OUI FM Classic Rock
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Rock
WKLC-FM - Rock 105 105.1 FM
St. Albans, USA / Rock, Classic Rock
WDNS FM D93 93.3 FM
Bowling Green, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
rockheavy
Zurich, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Rock
WSHE Miami Ft Lauderdale - Classic Rock Florida
Fort Lauderdale FL, USA / Classic Rock
Twisted Grape Radio
Denver, USA / Classic Rock
rockin
Germany / Classic Rock
1A Classic Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
KROR - Classic Rock 101.5 FM
Hastings NE, USA / Classic Rock
Triple M Classic Rock
Sydney, Australia / Classic Rock
SAVAGE RADIO - The Rock N Roll Animal
Rocky Mount NC, USA / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
Klassik Radio - Klassik Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Classic Rock
WKRR - WKRR 92.3 FM
Asheboro NC, USA / Classic Rock
Rock FM Украина
Kiev, Ukraine / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
The Rock MIXX
Tampa, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WEB RADIO NO MUNDO DO ROCK
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Classic Rock, Blues
WAAL - The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, USA / Classic Rock
Sonata Hellvetica
Switzerland / Classic Rock
Neckaralb Live – Classic Rock
Reutlingen, Germany / Classic Rock
EKR - European Klassik Rock
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
AceRadio-The Classic Rock Channel
Bothell, USA / Classic Rock

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.