Classic Rock Radio – 672 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

Triple M Central Queensland
Gladstone, Australia / Classic Rock
Sessiz Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / Alternative, Classic Rock, Indie, Oldies
She
Fort Lauderdale, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Sky Pilot Radio
Las Vegas, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits
Sona FM
Merida, Mexico / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock, Ballads
Spalding Rock Radio
Spalding, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal, Punk
Stone Rock Radio
France / Classic Rock, Rock
Radio Studio Souto - Rock Clássico
Goiâna, Brazil / Classic Rock
Sud Méditerranée
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Country, Hits, Pop
Super Acapulco
Acapulco, Mexico / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
SOLARIS 2
Fécamp, France / Classic Rock
The Animal Classic Rock...Untamed!
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
The Arrow
London, United Kingdom / Rock, Classic Rock
The Boulevard
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
The Eagle 100.9 FM
Okotoks, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
The Eagle CJEL FM
Winkler, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
The Point
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, 90s, Alternative
The Radio Bridge
Elizabethton TN, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Country
The Record Selector
USA / Classic Rock, Blues, Country, Top 40 & Charts
The School of Rock
Tampa, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
The Underground
Bowie MD, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, 90s
Radio Thunder UK
Enfield, United Kingdom / Gothic, Classic Rock, Metal
TON24
Bydgoszcz, Poland / Classic Rock, Rock
Rádio Top 104 FM
Sao Miguel D'oeste, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Transamérica Pop Brasillia
Brasilia, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Tri Rock Radio
USA / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock
T-Rock
Innsbruck, Austria / Classic Rock, Rock
ULA FM 107.7
Merida, Venezuela / Classic Rock
UTURN RADIO - Classic Rock
Canada / Classic Rock
Radio val Canale
Graz, Austria / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Ràdio Vallromanes 94.4 FM
Vallromanes, Spain / Hits, Classic Rock
WAFC - 590 AM
Clewiston, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
WAOR - The Classic Rock Station 95.7 FM
Nappanee, USA / Classic Rock
WASJ - BOB-FM
Panamá, USA / 80s, 90s, Classic Rock, Hits
WATG - 95.7 The Ridge
USA / Classic Rock
WAXS - Groovy 94.1 FM
Oak Hill WV, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
WBLM - Portland's Classic Rock 102.9 FM
Portland, USA / Classic Rock
WCHX - 105.5 CHiX Rox
Lewistown, USA / Classic Rock
WCKC - Classic Rock the Bear 107.1 FM
Cadillac MI, USA / Classic Rock
WDBS The Rockhog Radio
New York City, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WDQX - Max 102.3 FM
Morton, USA / Classic Rock
WFBY - Classic Rock 102.3 FM
Weston WV, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WFMZ - Classic Rock 104.9 FM
Hertford, USA / Classic Rock
WGAG-LP - Little Buddy Radio 93.1 FM
Princeton, USA / Oldies, Classic Rock, Hits
WHOU-FM 100.1 FM
Houlton ME, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies, Rock
WJEZ - Classic Hits 98.9 FM
Dwight IL, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Rock
WKGL-FM - The Eagle 96.7 FM
Loves Park IL, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
WKSK-FM - Rewind 101.9 FM
South Hill VA, USA / Classic Rock
WLHA
Fitchburg, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
WLTL 88.1 FM
La Grange, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Ballads

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.