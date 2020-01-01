Radio Logo
Classic Rock Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

Prog Frog
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
PureRock.fm
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Radiación
Santiago, Chile / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
Radio208
Copenhagen, Denmark / Classic Rock, Oldies, Punk
Rádio BangeR
Salvador, Brazil / Classic Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Pop
Radio Caroline
Barcelona, Spain / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio CBGB
Le Perreux-sur-Marne, France / Classic Rock, Rock, Indie, Soul
Radio Cordial
Chaco, Argentina / Classic Rock, Pop, Latin
Radio Free Raleigh
Raleigh, USA / Classic Rock, Alternative
Radio Gold
Athens, Greece / Classic Rock
radioH2o
Lorrainville, Canada / Rock, Classic Rock, Podcast, News-Talk
Radio Jaska
Zagreb, Croatia / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio MegaLIVE
Poland / Classic Rock, Techno
Radio MKW RockSid3
Gelnhausen, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Electro
Radio-Nautilus
Düsseldorf, Germany / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio RMB 100 FM
Montluçon, France / Classic Rock, Hits
Radio Rock
Finland / Alternative, Classic Rock, Rock
Radio SHOCK - Радио Шок
St. Petersburg, Russia / Classic Rock, Rock
Radiostream56
Ruvo di Puglia, Italy / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio UNO Digital
Montevideo, Uruguay / Classic Rock, Rock
Radio X
Hamilton, New Zealand / Classic Rock, Rock
radyodinlemekicinbir.site
Ankara, Turkey / Classic Rock, Blues, Rock, Instrumental
Rafa Radio - Broadcasting Music, Healing Souls
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Classic Rock, Christian Music, Pop, Gospel
RBI Select
Munich, Germany / Classic Rock
RDE Classic
Trieste, Italy / Classic Rock, Pop
RDMIX CLASSIC ROCK
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock, Ballads
Real Rebel Radio
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
Retro Hits Classic Radio
Guatemala, Guatemala / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
Rich City Radio
Richmond, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Radio Rio IN3
Oelsnitz, Germany / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock, Metal
Radio Ritmo
Brescia, Italy / Classic Rock, Pop
Radio Ritoque 102.5 FM
Valparaiso, Chile / Classic Rock
RJM Dance
Toulouse, France / Classic Rock, Electro, Industrial
RMF Polski Rock
Krakow, Poland / Rock, Classic Rock, Ballads
RMNradio
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Rock 105
El Paso, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock93X
Richmond Hill GA, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock
Rock Avenue
Quimper, France / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock FM
Bucarest, Romania / Classic Rock, Rock
Rockmachine International (RMI)
Döbeln, Germany / Classic Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
RockNet Radio
Johannesburg, South Africa / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
Rock Now Radio
Romania / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Rock-Omlet
Minsk, Belarus / Classic Rock, Pop, Alternative, Rock
Rock RA
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classic Rock
Underground Radio 2 - ROCK - Rock The Underground
Tillsonburg, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
R.SH Weihnachtsmix
Kiel, Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
RV RADIO
France / Classic Rock
Rádio São Paulo Rio 90.7 FM
Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits
SA Rock Radio
Adelaide, Australia / Classic Rock, Rock, Indie
Triple M Central Queensland
Gladstone, Australia / Classic Rock

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.