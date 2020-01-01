Radio Logo
Blues Radio – 340 Stations with Genre Blues

the-beat-goes-on
Landshut, Germany / Blues
bluesfan
Constance, Germany / Blues, Oldies, Rock
Radio Caprice - Delta Blues
Russia / Blues
Joint Radio Blues
Tel Aviv, Israel / Blues, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Ballads
Classic 21 Blues
Brussels, Belgium / Blues
the Music is Black
West Park FL, USA / Jazz, Blues, Funk, R'n'B
Southern Soul Network Radio
USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
MEATliquor
London, Spain / HipHop, Punk, Rock, Blues
Music City Roadhouse
Nashville, USA / Blues, Rock
Radio Silesia
Poland / Blues, Hits, Rock
Deep Pockets Jazz
Garland, USA / Jazz, Blues, Funk
WUNK Southern Soul Radio
Montgomery, USA / R'n'B, Country, Blues, Soul
STATIC: BLUES
USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
Radio Caprice - Piano Blues/Boogie-Woogie
Russia / Blues
Swingtime
Regensburg, Germany / Jazz, Blues, Swing, R'n'B
Jack Rocks LIVE
France / Rock, Blues, Pop
WEB RADIO NO MUNDO DO ROCK
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Classic Rock, Blues
DylanRadio.com
Kentville, Canada / Blues, Rock, Pop, Gospel
pauline
Germany / Blues, Country, Jazz
bluesitalia
Munich, Germany / Blues
WNOZ New Orleans Smooth Jazz
New Orleans, USA / Jazz, Blues
pulp-fm
Germany / Blues, Oldies, Swing
Rock & Blues Roadtrips
Clifton, USA / Classic Rock, Blues, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Radio Caprice - Blues
Russia / Blues
The Ark - Pops
Kalamaria, Greece / Pop, Blues, Soul
Radio Caprice - Acoustic Blues
Russia / Blues
bluesundrockgarage
Wiesbaden, Germany / Blues, Rock
Jazz Swing Manouche Radio (JSM Radio)
Halle, Germany / Blues, Jazz, Swing
Skyline Radio & Soul
Ancona, Italy / Blues, Funk, Chillout, Soul
FeelGood Folk
Estero FL, USA / Blues, Country, Indie
Easy Rider FM
Cologne, Germany / Blues, Rock
Manzanita Radio
Manzanita OR, USA / Jazz, Blues, Funk
WBEK
Chicago, USA / News-Talk, Classical, Jazz, Blues
WVKR-FM - 91.3 FM
Poughkeepsie NY, USA / Blues, HipHop, Jazz, World
Hippie Soul Radio
Panama City Beach, USA / Classic Rock, Blues, Motown
Rádio Motard FM
Portugal / Classic Rock, 80s, Rock, Blues
Pinguin Blues
Hilversum, Netherlands / Blues
Azimouthio Yachting Radio
Greece / Chillout, Jazz, Blues
Bluesnado Radio
Norwood MA, USA / Blues
La Cancion de la Trova
Los Angeles, USA / Latin, Blues, Pop
All Jazz Radio ZA
Cape Town, South Africa / Blues, Jazz, World
Jimmys-Radio.de
Lörrach, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Blues
Acoustic Guitar Radio
Bagneux, France / Blues, Classical, Country
The JFL Radio
Ansbach, Germany / Classic Rock, 80s, Rock, Blues
Radio Positive
Tbilisi, Georgia / Country, Jazz, Blues, Soul
WHFC - Harford Community Radio 91.1 FM
USA / Jazz, Blues, Classical
Radio Caprice - Harmonica Blues
Russia / Blues
WJUS 1310 - Party Blues and Oldies
Marion AL, USA / Blues
gitarrefm
Germany / Blues, Ballads
OpenFM - 100% Dżem
Warsaw, Poland / Jazz, Blues

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.