Alternative Radio – 915 Stations with Genre
Alternative
playermusicradio
Palaiochora, Italy / Electro, Pop, Alternative
playground
Hanover, Germany / Alternative
polarlicht
Umeå, Sweden / Alternative, Indie, Rock
popklub
Mannheim, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
Popradio NRW
Uedem, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Ambient, Blues
pronoize-radio
Remscheid, Germany / Alternative
psychographics
Chemnitz, Germany / Alternative
Radio-Dark-Universe
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Gothic
radio-mic
Germany / Alternative
radio-support
Bremen, Germany / Alternative
radio-yooco
Germany / Alternative
radio bedingungs-los
Gröbenzell, Germany / Alternative, Christian Music, Indie, Pop
radio-head
Linz, Austria / Alternative, Hard Rock, Indie, Rock
radiosession
Hanover, Germany / Country, Alternative, Blues, Rock
radioszene
Austria / Pop, Rock, Alternative
radio_bagwahn
Germany / Rock, Alternative
radium
Barcelona, Spain / Indie, Alternative, Electro, Metal
rattenfaenger
Hameln, Germany / Alternative
rentyourdreamradio
Germany / Alternative, Dub, Rock
Rock Feuer
Georgsmarienhütte, Germany / Rock, Alternative, Punk, Metal
rocknroll-philosophy
Bayreuth, Germany / Alternative, Blues, Classic Rock, Rock
rockzone
Leverkusen, Germany / Alternative, Rock
royalfm
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Indie
ruxm
Weingarten, Germany / Alternative
schallgrenzen
Germany / Alternative
seasickland
Germany / Alternative
shoegaze
Bonn, Germany / Alternative
sleepingcity
Dresden, Germany / Alternative
soundbar-nordheide
Buchholz, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Pop, Rock
soundpool
Munich, Germany / Alternative, Pop
spaceradio
Germany / Alternative
Studio NL
Aurich, Germany / Indie, Pop, Alternative, Rock
suigen
Linz, Austria / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Rock
sunrise
Constance, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Rock
super-radio
Germany / Alternative
superhonks
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Pop
surprisemf
Berlin, Germany / Instrumental, Alternative
svenfm
Germany / Alternative
syvo8
Ulm, Germany / Pop, 80s, Alternative, Rock
tacticz
Germany / Alternative
the-world-wont-listen
Hanover, Germany / Alternative
thepeopleunited
Germany / Alternative, Punk, Rock
tomsounds
Constance, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
toxic-musik
Germany / Alternative
trilllingo
France / Alternative
trockendock
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Metal
ultradarkradio
Germany / Alternative
unsinn
Germany / Alternative
untergrund-freestyle
Germany / Alternative
up_the_irons
Klagenfurt, Austria / Metal, Gothic, Alternative, Rock
