90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Puls'90s
Morschwiller-le-Bas, France / 90s
kronehit greatest hits
Vienna, Austria / 90s, Pop, Rock
Eurodance 90 - Dance Anos 90
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / House, 90s
just90s
Polch, Germany / 90s
89 HIT FM - Munichs Power Station
Munich, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
90s90s In The Mix
Kiel, Germany / Hits, 90s
kronehit 90's dance
Vienna, Austria / 90s
AltoonaRadio.com
Altoona, USA / 80s, 90s, Alternative
planet radio oldschool
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 90s, Pop, R'n'B
Pool FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Hits, Electro, 80s, 90s
Radio Mirage ITALO DANCE
Lodz, Poland / 90s
WMRV - Classic Rock 93.9 FM
Dansville, USA / 90s
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-italo-disco
Meldorf, Germany / 90s
Retro Bollywood
London, India / Film & Musical, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Cool Radio 97.4 Benidorm
Benidorm, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Hits
100090er
Constance, Germany / 90s
Radio 9
Mülsen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
América Dance 90's
Fortaleza, Brazil / Hits, Electro, 90s
Radio Mela
Rolling Meadows, Italy / 80s, 90s, Electro, Ballads
181.fm - Energy 93
Waynesboro, USA / 90s
NRJ HITS 90
Paris, France / 90s
RT1 90s
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, 90s, Pop
HITMIX Radio
Montpellier, France / Hits, 90s, Pop, Chanson
Heart 90s
London, United Kingdom / 90s
plug.fm - 80s and 90s
Cascais, Brazil / 80s, 90s
Happy Rave Radio (90s Happy Hardcore)
USA / Techno, 90s
Rádio Buteco Sertanejo
Araçatuba, Brazil / Sertanejo, 90s
RADIO AMORE NAPOLI 90.8 FM
Italy / Electro, Pop, 90s, Rap
Rock Radio Beograd
Novi Sad, Serbia / Rock, 80s, 90s
Retro Country 890
Des Moines IA, USA / Classic Rock, Country, 80s, 90s
011.FM - 90s Country
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Country, 90s
RT1 EURODANCE
Augsburg, Germany / Trance, Hits, 90s
NOSTALGIE BEST OF 90'S
Paris, France / 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Los Grandes Grupos Radio
USA / Latin, 70s, 80s, 90s
Namib Radio
Namibia / Country, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Italo4you
Poland / 80s, 90s
Virage Rock 90
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Rock, 90s
Mega Radio Bayern
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Das Insel Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Discofox, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
CFAM Radio 950
Altona, Canada / 90s, Hits, Pop, Rock
90er
Germany / 90s
wunschradio.fm 90er Dance
Erkelenz, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, 90s
Exclusively The Bee Gees
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Halle
Halle, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
WRAR-FM - Real Radio 105.5 FM
USA / Pop, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Regenbogen - 90er Dance
Mannheim, Germany / 90s
United DJ Radio
Slough, United Kingdom / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Arabella Kult
Munich, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
U 105.8 FM
Belfast, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Classic Dance Hitz
Limerick, Ireland / Trance, Electro, House, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.