90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

sim24
Recklinghausen, Germany / Hits, 90s
socketfm-2017
Munich, Germany / 90s
Star-Power-Radio
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Discofox
starnetradio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
sunbeatsradio
Germany / Oldies, 90s, 80s
the90s-boygroups
Kiel, Germany / 90s
The Vision
Selm, Germany / Trance, 80s, 90s, Pop
torstens-radioshow
Dresden, Germany / 80s, 90s
Transistor FM
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Vinyl Maxi FM
Mainz, Germany / 80s, Discofox, 70s, 90s
zeppelin-stelle-radio
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, 90s
zoundshine
Germany / 90s, Drum'n'Bass
Le Disque
Quebec, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Leuchtturmbeachradio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Libre Antenne
Rennes, France / 80s, 90s
Life Radio 90er
Linz, Austria / 90s
LightRadio
Zlatoust, Russia / Oldies, 90s, Pop
Lila-launeradio
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
LIVE-ON-AIR-RADIO
Schleswig, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Loca FM 90'S
Madrid, Spain / 90s, Techno
Love Bites Radio
Badajoz, Spain / 90s, Ballads
Lradio
Pluherlin, France / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Radio Luftikus
Offenbach am Main, Germany / Pop, Schlager, 90s, Oldies
Luhe-Hit-Radio
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
M38 Radio
Bourgoin-Jallieu, France / Chillout, Electro, House, 90s
Made in Hits
Nancy, France / 90s, Hits, 70s, 80s
Radio Magic Bluefire
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Magic Dream the Best
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s
Magic-Dreamworld-Radio
Detmold, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MagicExpressRadio
Emden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
RadioMagicFirefly
Quedlinburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Magic Galaxie
Vienna, Austria / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio-Magicland
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
Magischer Feenstaub
Borgentreich, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Mainzer - Hitradio
Mainz, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Makradio Retro Hits
Moscow, Russia / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
MALKI RETRO - Radio Pop, Rock & Latino
Lausanne, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
Malta Sunshine Radio
Valletta, Malta / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Europa FM Marina Alta 91.3 FM
Denia, Spain / Pop, Hits, 90s, Rock
masmusica.fm
Armenia, Colombia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Más Radio
Bogotá, Colombia / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Mausi-Dance-Radio
Essen, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Schlager
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Dessau
Dessau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
MEGA FORCE RADIO
Lille, France / 80s, 90s
Mega Radio Bayern - Augsburg
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Mega Radio Bayern - Ingolstadt
Ingolstadt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Mega Radio Bayern - München
Munich, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Mega Radio Bayern - Nürnberg
Nuremberg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Megatron Mix FM
Arequipa, Bolivia / 80s, 90s, Disco
Melo FM
Auckland, New Zealand / 70s, 80s, 90s, Soul

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.