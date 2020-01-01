Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

RADIO JOES
Grenoble, France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio Kaarst
Kaarst, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Kinzigtal
Offenburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Köln - Dein 80er Radio
Cologne, Germany / 80s
radiokolamerkaz
Beersheba, Israel / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio K.W. - Dein 80er Radio
Wesel, Germany / 80s
Radio la Ñ • más rock en español
Lima, Peru / Rock, Latin, 80s, Pop
Radio Lausitz - 80er Kulthits
Germany / 80s
Radio Leverkusen - Dein 80er Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s
RÁDIO LEVE - SP/BRAZIL
Santos, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Limón
Limoeiro Do Norte, Ghana / Rap, Bachata, 80s, 90s
Radio Livre 95
Florianopolis, Brazil / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radiolovestars
France / 70s, 80s, Pop, Chanson
Radio Luc
Romania / 70s, 80s, Disco
Radio Luftgekuhlt
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Metal, Pop, Rock
Radio Machali
Chile / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Mágica 87.7
Guayaquil, Ecuador / Rock, 80s, Pop
RadioMaxMusic - Classic Countdown
Flemington, USA / 70s, 80s, Rock
RADIOMED 91.3 FM
Palermo, Italy / 80s, Pop, Rock
RADIO MILLENIUM
Voiron, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Funk
Radio-Mix
Vitry-sur-Seine, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
RADIO MIX 103.5
Arequipa, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio MKW HitMix
Gelnhausen, Germany / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio Moving
Italy / Chillout, 80s, Ambient
Radio Mülheim - Dein 80er Radio
Mülheim, Germany / 80s
Radio Music 4 You
Eisdorf, Germany / Country, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio-Music-Dance
Leer, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Music Sambre ( RMS )
Charleroi, Belgium / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Radio-Musikfreunde
Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Mystic-Energy
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio-Nautilus
Düsseldorf, Germany / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Neandertal - Dein 80er Radio
Mettmann, Germany / 80s
Radio Neod
Austria / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio NNS - NiedersachsenNightShift
Meppen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Nordfriesland
Leck, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Nordland HITWELLE Mecklenburg Vorpommern
Germany / Pop, 70s, 80s, Alternative
Rádio Nostalgia Elvas
Elvas, Portugal / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Radio Oberhausen - Dein 80er Radio
Oberhausen, Germany / 80s
Radio Obozrevatel Disco 80
Ukraine / 80s
Radio Ochentas
Segovia, Spain / 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Orbis
Switzerland / Country, Schlager, 80s, Pop
Radio Ostwind
Naumburg (Saale), Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox, Rock
OVERDRIVE
France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Paradijs Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 80s, 90s
Rádio Pax Club
Brazil / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio pE20
Sweden / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio-PlanB
Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Rock
RadioPoint
Athens, Greece / Pop, 80s, Rock
Radio Porcelaine
Limoges, France / 80s
Radiopositiva
Bucaramanga, Colombia / 80s, Ballads

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .