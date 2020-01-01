Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,992 Stations with Genre 80s

New2UW.com
Australia / News-Talk, 70s, 80s
NewMix Radio - 80s
Marseille, France / 80s
NE-WS 89.4 - Dein 80er Radio
Neuss, Germany / 80s
Nickymusic radio
Quito, Ecuador / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
NicolFM
Bristol, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s
Nightclub-Roxbury
Duisburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Night-Live-Radio-Berlin
Berlin, Germany / 80s, World, Pop, Rock
Radio-Night-Rider
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock, 80s, Schlager, Pop
Ninof Succes Radio
Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s
NixxFM
Almere, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
-N-Joy
Belgium / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
NJoy Club 80
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France / 80s, Oldies
N-music Online
Hamburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Noche de ronda RADIO
Zapopan, Mexico / 70s, 80s
Radio-No-Limits
Eisenberg, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Trance, 80s
Nonstop Casiopea
Gävle, Sweden / Jazz, 80s
Nonstop.FM
Kirchheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
North Dakota's Rock
Bismarck, USA / Rock, 80s, 90s
Nostalgia MAX
Italy / Hits, Electro, 80s, 90s
Radio Nostalgia Piemonte
Genova, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s
Nostálgica Radio
Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
NOSTALGIE FANS DES ANNEES 80
Paris, France / 80s
NOSTALGIE LES TUBES DE L'ETE ANNEES 80
Paris, France / 80s
NOSTALGIE USA 80
Paris, France / 80s
Nova Hits Radio
San Jose, Costa Rica / Hits, 80s, 90s
NOVAPRIMEIRA
Palmas, Brazil / Blues, 70s, 80s, 90s
Nova Rádio Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal / 80s, 90s
Rádio Nova São Paulo FM
São Paulo, Brazil / 80s, Disco, Funk, Ballads
NOVUMfm
Heinsberg, Germany / Pop, 80s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
NRJ KITCH 80
Paris, France / Hits, 80s
NSR Das Stadtradio
Bremen, Germany / 80s, 70s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Oasis 101.9
La Plata, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop
ODS Radio Années 80
Annecy, France / Oldies, 80s
Webradio-Offranville
Offranville, France / Hits, 80s, Chanson
Olafs-Michas-Musikoase
Krefeld, Germany / Rock, Schlager, 80s, Pop
RADIO OLD HITS • RETRO
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Oldie but Goldie
Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Oldies Hits
San Jose, Costa Rica / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Disco
Oldies Hits Español
San Jose, Costa Rica / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Oldies Internet Radio
Guadalupe, Mexico / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s
Oldies Radio RGR
Leuven, Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio Oldies Romania
Bucarest, Romania / 80s, 90s
Old School Country
Olyphant, USA / Country, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Oldxit - Радио Олдхит
Russia / 80s, 90s
OMrádio
Porto, Portugal / Rock, 80s, Pop
ONDA 80 RADIO
Borgo, France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Onda Amistad
Alicante, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Onda Brava
Liberia, Costa Rica / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Onda Digital Radio
Madrid, Spain / Rock, Pop, 70s, 80s
One 80's
Geneva, Switzerland / 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .