80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Hit's My Music Flashback
Paris, France / 80s
Hits of 80 and 90
Trofa, Portugal / 80s, 90s
Hitstarradiolive
Wülfrath, Germany / Discofox, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hörfunk Region Hannover
Hanover, Germany / 70s, 80s, Schlager
Hofstad Radio 978
Den Haag, Netherlands / Rock, 80s, Pop
Holland FM España 90.7 FM
Maspalomas, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, 80s
Hopesong Radio
Houston, USA / Urban, Christian Music, 80s, 90s
Horizonte Radio 95.1 FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s
Hospitalet - 80s Éxitos
Spain / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Hot Hitz 80s
Palm Coast, USA / Oldies, 80s
Hot Power Radio
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Schlager, Pop
Hudson Valley Time Machine
Monroe, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Hunter.FM - 80s
Brasilia, Brazil / 80s
Iconic Extra
Glasgow, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Rádio Iguatemi Prime FM
São Paulo, Brazil / 80s, Ballads
Ihr-Webradio
Erding, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio IJsselmeervogels
Utrecht, Netherlands / Hits, 80s, Pop
Illertal FM
Illertissen , Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s
Image Jamz
San Antonio, USA / Rap, Latin, 80s
Radio-Infinity
Mülheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
I-H-R - Inntal-Heartbeat-Radio
Raubling, Germany / 80s, Country, Pop, Rock
Inspiration 80's
Meaux, France / Oldies, 80s
Insular FM
Los Lagos, Chile / 80s, 90s
Radio Inter 99 FM
Curitiba, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
Interactiva Radio
Barcelona, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
INTERRADIOTV
Chile / Latin, 80s, Pop
IR-Radio4-Kickers Würzburg
Veitshöchheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
ir-radio4olc
Oldenburg, Germany / 80s, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
ISN Radio
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Italo Disco
New York City, USA / Electro, 80s, Disco, Pop
Jamz Den Haag
The Hague, Netherlands / 80s, Funk, R'n'B, Rap
Jenny FM Classic
Dortmund, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Jesus Nasareno Radio
San Marcos, Guatemala / Rock, 80s, Pop
Jetstream Radio
Montreal, Canada / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
jmsalasmusic
Madrid, Spain / Rock, 80s, Pop
Joeff Radio
Cuchery, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Jouw MNL
Eindhoven, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s, Pop
JoyceFM
Neuss, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
JOYradio
Krumbach, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Joyride Power Radio
Innsbruck, Austria / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Jukebox Junction Radio
USA / Rock, Oldies, 80s, 90s
JuntosAlways
USA / Chillout, 80s, 90s, Pop
JvR Music of a Lifetime
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
KABE-Radio
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
KärntenLive Radio
Klagenfurt, Austria / 80s, Pop
KärntenLive Studio 2
Klagenfurt, Austria / Discofox, Schlager, 80s, Rock
Kalahari Stereo
Omaheke, Namibia / 80s
Kathys-Club-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
KAZA FM - КАЗА ФМ
New York City, USA / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Kennet Radio
Newbury, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .