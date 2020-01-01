Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

baden.fm kult 80er
Germany / 80s, Pop
baden.fm partymix
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
BAG HotRadio
Halle, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Baires
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Baires 80s
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s
Ballando Web Radio
Milan, Italy / Electro, Pop, 70s, 80s
Bannyradio
Wittenberg, Germany / 80s, Gothic, Pop, Rock
BARITONSOUND
Pasewalk, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Bayern Live Dreamradio
Munich, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Oldies
Radio Bayern Oldies
United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
BBR CLUB 80 99.3
Valbonne, France / Oldies, 80s, Pop
BDJ Pure 80s
Berlin, Germany / 80s
Beat for Life
Heinsberg, Germany / 80s, 90s
BeatsOnFlash
Austria / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio beiFreunden
Mülheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager
Radio Bellissima Classic
Richmond Hill, Canada / 70s, 80s
BeluxMusic
Liège, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Schlager, 90s
BEM-Heaven
Mechelen, Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Be One
Belgium / Rock, 80s, Pop
Berliner Rundfunk – 80er Hits, die Top 800
Berlin, Germany / Hits, 80s
Best 80's
Neuilly-en-Vexin, France / 80s, Pop
Radio Best Friends
Emmendingen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Zurück in die 80er | Best of Rock.FM
Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
BFBS Rewind
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
BF-Radio
Hildesheim, Germany / Techno, 80s, Pop, Rock
radio-biene
Göppingen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Disco, Schlager
Billboard Radio China - The 80's
Hong Kong, China / 80s
Bitter Sweet Music
Romania / Chillout, Jazz, 80s, Pop
black-dragon-radio
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
BlackLight Radio
Collinsville OK, USA / 80s
Black-Night-Radio
Remscheid, Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio Blackstar
Rimini, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Blaubeuren
Blaubeuren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Blazinhotradio | Randumkuts
Painesville, USA / HipHop, Urban, 80s, R'n'B
Radio BLC
Caudry, France / 80s, Chanson
bleudream-80
France / 80s
Blitzmusic
Münster, Germany / 80s, 70s, 90s, Hits
Radio-Bluekimba
Eckental, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s, Discofox
BlueNight-Radio
Austria / Schlager, 80s, 90s
Blue Wolf Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
B-New
Roosendaal, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Best Net Radio - 80s Galore
Bothell WA, USA / 80s
Boomer Rock & Roll
Olympia WA, USA / 70s, 80s
BRADMAN Radio
Los Angeles, USA / News-Talk, Indie, 80s, 90s
BSR1
Düren, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Discofox
BW-Radio
Mannheim, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Cactus Blue Radio
Windsor, USA / 80s, Pop, Rock
Cadena Melancolia
Valencia, Spain / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
CAFÉ EXPRESS RADIO
Montevideo, Uruguay / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
CALDO.FM - GAY PARTY RADIO
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .