Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Top 40 & Charts Radio – 2,436 Stations with Genre Top 40 & Charts

OpenSkyRadio
France / Electro, Pop, Rap, Top 40 & Charts
OsChart Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Radio-Osthofen
Osthofen, Germany / 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Oxygène Hautes Alpes
Valberg, France / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
OZ Radio Bandung
Bandung, Indonesia / Pop, Indie, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
OZFM
Canada / Top 40 & Charts
P5 Oslo
Oslo, Norway / Top 40 & Charts
Radio Padul 107.8 FM
Padul, Spain / News-Talk, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Pagudpud Beach Radio
Philippines / R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
Paivense 99.5 FM
Castelo de Paiva, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts
Ràdio Palafolls 107.7 FM
Palafolls, Spain / Classic Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Ràdio Palamós 107.5 FM
Palamós, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, News-Talk
Panda FM
Mexico City, Mexico / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Parral 101.7 FM
Chihuahua, Mexico / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
PARTY 101.9
New York City, USA / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Party Bass Radio
Heidelberg, Germany / Techno, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
PartyFunClub 2012
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
PartyMastersMusic
Mindelheim, Germany / Techno, HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
PartyRadioBrandenburg
Kyritz, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Peilsender
Germany / Chillout, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Radio-Peinard Skyrock
Béziers, France / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Pflaumenbaum
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Phase FM
Rochester, United Kingdom / House, Electro, Disco, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Piatã 94.3 FM
Salvador, Brazil / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Pico
Mirandola, Italy / Top 40 & Charts
Piratensender-Powerplay
Rheinberg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Pite FM 92.8
Pitea, Sweden / Hits, Indie, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Placard
Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Play Hit
France / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
PlayHits
Paris, France / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Playhitz
Natchez MS, USA / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Urban, Pop
Play Radio
Greece / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Puls FM Varberg
Sweden / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Plus Gniezno
Gniezno, Poland / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Plus Radom
Poland / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Poniente 94.5 FM
El Ejido, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Pop FM
Kerkira, Greece / Top 40 & Charts
Pophitradio
Laguépie, France / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Popular de Soure
Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Power 91
Cocoa, USA / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Powerclub-Radio
Kiel, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s
Power-Party Radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Power-PartyBunker
Saarbrücken, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Techno, 90s, Minimal
Pozuelo Radio 91.9 FM
Madrid, Spain / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Praia Mix
Paulista, Brazil / Top 40 & Charts, Zouk and Tropical, Pop
Primaradio Cosenza
Cosenza, Italy / Top 40 & Charts
Primaradio Napoli
Naples, Italy / Top 40 & Charts
Priscillange-Live
France / Top 40 & Charts
Prisma Radio
San Luis Potosi, Mexico / Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Prive Radio
Tirana, Albania / Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts