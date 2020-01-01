Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Devil-of-Fire-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Rock, Schlager
DFL Radio
Essen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
DGL-Radio
Grevenbroich, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
DHW1 - Deine Heimatwelle
Sangerhausen, Germany / Schlager, Traditional, German Folklore
Radio-Diamonds
Erfurt, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Diamond Star
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Die Partyscheune Main
Schaffhausen, Switzerland / Pop, Techno, Rock, Schlager
diis Radio
Urdorf, Switzerland / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Schlager
Discofox-Hithaus
Borken, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Discofox Radio Marina
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
DiscoFoxSound
Hamm, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Ballads
DMAX RADIO
Angoulême, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Dance Night Express
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Trance, Pop, Rock, Schlager
DownTown Radio
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio-Dragon-Flame
Wildberg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, German Folklore
Dragonsworld - Radio
Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Dreamtime Radio
Lüdenscheid, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Country, Schlager
Drehscheibe-Radio
Grossenhain, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Drentse Piraten
Netherlands / Hits, Schlager
Bernys Dünenradio
Germany / German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
Dynamitsoundradio
Leipzig, Germany / Schlager, Pop
E-GamerZ Radio
France / Hits, Schlager
Radio EGLItisiert
Tuttlingen, Germany / Schlager
Eliteradio
Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Emscher Lippe - Dein Schlager Radio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Emsjade
Friedeburg, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
Energy-Cat-Radio
Landshut, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
ERiKA 1
Brussels, Belgium / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
ERPERADIO
Zierenberg, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Schlager
Erzgebirger Musik Express
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Eventradio-Schwaben
Senden, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Extertal
Extertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Extertaler-Musikwelt
Extertal, Germany / Schlager, Pop
FamilyFunRadio
Berka vor dem Hainich, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Webradio FanOma
Kassel, Germany / Pop, Discofox, German Folklore, Schlager
Fantasy Fox Radio
Hermsdorf, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager, Hits
Radio Fantasy Island
Rodgau, Germany / 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts, Schlager
Radio Fantasy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Farbenspiel
Biniamar, Spain / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Fehnradio
Leer, Germany / Traditional, Pop, Rock, Schlager
100% Oktoberfest von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, German Folklore
fhf-magic-moments-radio
Großbeeren, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
First Royal Discoclub
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Fisch-Town-Radio
Bergheim, Germany / Trance, Pop, Electro, Schlager
Flammen Herz Radio
Bochum, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Flash-Fm
Bad Zwischenahn, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Flashpowerdanceradio
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
FOXARENA
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Discofox
FoxBox-Radio
Lehrte, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
radio.foxgarden
Boppard, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Rock, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.