Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

black-rose-of-love
Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Blue-Crazy-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Rock, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Blue Magic Radio
Stadthagen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
BlueNight-Radio
Austria / Schlager, 80s, 90s
Blue Wolf Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Bomblik
Germany / Schlager
BoomRadio
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Schlager
BT-Radio
Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Radio-Busswil
Büttenhardt, Switzerland / Schlager, Pop
BW-Radio
Mannheim, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
BWR Webwelle Nord
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Caribbean Sound Radio
Hamelin, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
HitRadioNRW
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Catblizzard-Radio
Obervellach, Austria / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
RCF - Radio Chaos Factory
Marl, Germany / Schlager, HipHop, Pop, Rock
Chatsaloonradio
Potsdam, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Classic 101
Mesa AZ, USA / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Club-Generation
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Disco, Pop
Club-Red-Diamond
Germany / Schlager, Pop
Club Trifal - Schlager
Linz, Austria / Schlager
cmc-Radio
Niederaula, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
Coaching Airline Radio
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Colors of music
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Crazy-Bass-Studio
Burghausen, Germany / Electro, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Crazy Love Dream Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Crazy Music World
Erfurt, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
CrazyPartyBunker
Moormerland, Germany / Electro, Trance, Discofox, Schlager
Crazy's Hit Radio
Trier, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Crazy-Town
Hanau, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
CRL-Chatradiolive
Bremen, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Custo-Sound
Voerde, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Dance4YouRadio
Erfurt, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Dancefloor-Radio
Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Dancefox24
Freiensteinau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
DanceFox-Radio
Neuwied, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
U1 Dancelounge - Schlager
Germany / Schlager
Dance Music Radio
Neunkirchen, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Dance Night
Vienna, Austria / Techno, Schlager, Drum'n'Bass
Dance-Party-Night
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Das Durchgeknallte Radio
Oberhausen, Germany / Electro, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Dauerbrenner
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Daylight Radio
Bad Hersfeld, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Schlager
Dein Deutsches Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Deine Musikbox
Essen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Deine SchlagerWelt 1
Munich, Germany / Schlager, Pop
Delta FM Boulogne
Boulogne-sur-Mer, France / Pop, Schlager
Delta FM St Omer
Saint Omer, France / Schlager
Der neue Musikkeller
Lugau, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager
DEUNL-Radio Welt der Musik
Ober-Ramstadt, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Deutsches Hitradio
Hürth, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.