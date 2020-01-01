Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

the-loft
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Ballads
1 Oldies
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 70s, Schlager
Volkmusik-Brixental
Austria / Schlager, German Folklore
Radio 700 - Schlager und Oldies
Bütgenbach, Belgium / Oldies, Schlager
Jaime Radio
Lorient, France / Schlager
Schlagergarage
Flensburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Deutsch Radio
Darmstadt, Germany / Schlager
Germanradio.info
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Hits, Schlager
abc-Radio.de
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Absolut Bella
Nuremberg, Germany / Hits, 80s, Schlager
Family Radio
Hallbergmoos, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Hitradio - Bodensee
Friedrichshafen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
kuschelbaer-radio
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Lightbeat Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Jazz, Country, Schlager
Schlager-Radio
Hilden, Germany / Schlager
SWR4 Ludwigshafen
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Deutsches Radio Spanien
Torrevieja, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Hotspot
Bamberg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
schlagerparty
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
Radio Alpina 106,9
Saalfelden, Austria / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radiostation 218
Hildesheim, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Grüne Welle
Bolzano, Italy / Christian Music, German Folklore, Schlager
Karneval
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Radio Berg - Dein Schlager Radio
Kürten, Germany / Schlager
#Musik PartyHits
Aachen, Germany / Electro, Pop, Schlager
Cocktail Vinyles
Rennes, France / 80s, Schlager, 90s
Hitradio Sachsen Anhalt
Dessau, Germany / Disco, Pop, Schlager
Schlager Nonstop
Keskastel, France / Schlager, Discofox
0-24schlagermania
Germany / Schlager
OLDIES 192 FM - Schlager & Pop
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio109 – Die schönsten Schlager
Kaarst, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
100% Partyschlager von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio Hajer
Kassel, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Girl Power
Keskastel, France / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Wildlife-Radio
Germany / Techno, Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio Herne - Dein Schlager Radio
Herne, Germany / Schlager
RPR1.Après Ski
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Hits, Schlager
100 TopSchlager
Kaarst, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
bernds_schlager_radio
Mühlhausen, Germany / Schlager
champagne-music-bad-honnef
Bad Honnef, Germany / Schlager
Gute Musik
Mainz, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Rock, Schlager
radio-gaga
Kamp-Lintfort, Germany / Schlager
Radio Mülfort
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
radio schleiden
Heinsberg, Germany / Schlager
schlagerweihnacht
Constance, Germany / Schlager
senderps40
Chemnitz, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Electro, Pop
Love Express Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
MaschseeWelle
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
PARTYRADIO 24
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio Yellowbird
Netherlands / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.