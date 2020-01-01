Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,224 Stations with Genre Schlager

marzlefm
Germany / Schlager
meinschlagerradio
Chemnitz, Germany / Schlager
Radio Melody SF
Düsseldorf, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
michaelsschlagerradio
Germany / Schlager
michasschlagertreff
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
michiradio
Germany / Schlager
mirafm
Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
moderator-daniel
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
music4familie
Satteldorf, Germany / Schlager
music-to-relax
Greven, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
music4dreams
Germany / Schlager
music4family
Satteldorf, Germany / Schlager
MusicPowerBeatRadio
Darmstadt, Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s
musikbox
Germany / 80s, Schlager
Musikbox358
Germany / Hits, Schlager
Musikmix
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
musikpark
Germany / Schlager
musiksender-reckenfeld
Reckenfeld, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Metal
musiktruhe
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
musikwelt
Germany / Schlager
mvo-off
Germany / Schlager
MyMusicRadio
Germany / Electro, Schlager, Pop
nethercube
Germany / Schlager
nettetalradio
Nettetal, Germany / Schlager
neufeld
Thun, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
neumuensterhitradio
Neumünster, Germany / Schlager
nhw1
Neustadt, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
nightlife-express
Hückelhoven, Germany / Schlager
nonstop_schlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Oldieschlagerradio
Krefeld, Germany / Schlager
OldiesGoldies
Gronau, Germany / Schlager
Oldiewelle Roding
Roding, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
olympradio
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
oma-und-opas-musik-bis-1969
Meldorf, Germany / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, Schlager
omas-moulin-rouge
Germany / Schlager
one-beatz
Germany / Schlager
Ormesheim
Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
ostmusik
Germany / Schlager
out-of-control
Erding, Germany / Trance, Pop, Rock, Schlager
pankowfm
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
paradiesradio
Germany / Schlager
party
Würzburg, Germany / Schlager
partybayern
Germany / Schlager
partyloverberlin
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
partyradioblomberg
Blomberg, Germany / Schlager
partysternexpress
Germany / Schlager
patricks-musikstube
Mechernich, Germany / Schlager
pfeffiharald
Hiddenhausen, Germany / Schlager
piratensender-powerplay
Germany / Schlager
planetromeo
Elmenhorst, Germany / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.