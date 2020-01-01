Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,405 Stations with Genre Rock

Radio Free MMO
USA / Electro, Rock, Pop
Radio FREEQUENNS 100.8
Liezen, Austria / Pop, Rock
Radio-FunBox
Hagen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Funky Town
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Gioventù InBlu
Italy / Rock, Pop
Goeres-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Trance, House, Pop, Rock
Radio Grande Brive
Brive-la-Gaillarde, France / Alternative, Chillout, Indie, Rock
Radio Grand "R"
Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, France / Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio Gredos
Spain / Rock, Pop
RGS Radio Green Stage
Italy / Rock, Pop
Radio Grille Ouverte
France / Pop, Rock
radioH2o
Lorrainville, Canada / Rock, Classic Rock, Podcast, News-Talk
Radio Hab
Sarasota, USA / Rock
Radio Hagen - Dein Rock Radio
Hagen, Germany / Rock
Radio Halmstad
Halmstad, Denmark / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
radio hbw
Aschersleben, Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio Hällefors
Örebro, Sweden / News-Talk, Rock, Pop
Radio Herne - Dein Rock Radio
Herne, Germany / Rock
RadioHerzblut
Sprockhövel, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Hessen
Vogelsberg, Germany / Rock, Schlager
Radio Hey Ostrava
Ostrava, Czech Republic / Rock
Radio Hitpower
Borken, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop, 90s
Radio Hits MX
Mexico / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
RadioHN
Heilbronn, Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Hobby
Legionowo, Poland / World, Pop, Rock
RADIO HOSTAFRANCS
Barcelona, Spain / Pop, Classical, Jazz, Rock
Radio hsf
Ilmenau, Germany / HipHop, Podcast, Rock
Radio Interativa
Araraquara, Brazil / Electro, Rock, Pop
Radio Internauta
Panama City, Panama / Rock, Pop
Radio Jeans - Band Emergenti
Genoa, Italy / Rock, Pop
Radio Jeans - Rock
Genoa, Italy / Rock
RADIO JOES
Grenoble, France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio Jov
Lima, Peru / Rock, Pop
Radio-Just-For-Fun
Diemen, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio K
Bern, Switzerland / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio K1
Cuenca, Mexico / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Kaarst
Kaarst, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Kaiseregg
Schwarzsee, Switzerland / Alternative, Pop, Rock
Radio Kaos Italy
Rome, Italy / Indie, Punk, Rock
Radio Kiepenkerl - Dein Rock Radio
Dülmen, Germany / Rock
Radio Klapsmühle
Düsseldorf, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop, Metal
Radio Köln - Dein Rock Radio
Cologne, Germany / Rock
Radio Kompas
Koekelare, Belgium / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio K.W. - Dein Rock Radio
Wesel, Germany / Rock
RadioLà
France / Reggae, Blues, Rock, Chanson
RadioLab
Brasilia, Brazil / Rock, Latin, Electro
Radio-La-Familia
Witten, Germany / 70s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio la Ñ • más rock en español
Lima, Peru / Rock, Latin, 80s, Pop
Radio LaRoca
Walsrode, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock
Radio Lausitz - Weihnachtsradio
Görlitz, Germany / Rock, Pop

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.