Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rock Radio – 4,405 Stations with Genre Rock

HOT 100 92.5 FM
Argentina / Rock, Pop
Hot Mix Radio
Leipzig, Germany / Rock, Pop
Hotsound24
Remscheid, Germany / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
HotStarRadio.de
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Electro, Rock
Houndstooth Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Alternative, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
Houston Radio Platinum.com
Humble, USA / Rock
Radio H Punkt
Sehnde, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock
HRW/DNR Musikwelt
Cottbus, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
vissel-radio-club
Visselhövede, Germany / Techno, Rock, Schlager
ICE RADIO Waldkraiburg
Waldkraiburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Iconic Extra
Glasgow, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Icon Radio
Lecce, Italy / Pop, Jazz, Electro, Rock
ICT Radio
Wellington, USA / Country, Alternative, Rock, Metal
idobi Anthm
Washington, USA / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Ihr-Webradio
Erding, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio IlhadosAmores
Portugal / Pop, Rock
Illertal FM
Illertissen , Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s
iMex Radio
Linz, Austria / Rock, Blues, Metal
Imperio Kpop
Lima, Peru / Rock, Pop
I Music
Mühldorf am Inn, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock
Inde Spirit
Saint-Malo, France / Pop, Reggae, Rock, Blues
Indie 98
Sorocaba, Brazil / Reggae, Rock, Indie
IndieCast Radio
Bloomington IN, USA / Rock, Indie, Alternative
IndieFresh
Belgium / Rock, Soul, Indie
Indie MPB
Sorocaba, Brazil / Rock, Indie
La Radio Indie Rock Thematic Radio
Siano, Italy / Rock, Indie
Radio-Infinity
Mülheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
I-H-R - Inntal-Heartbeat-Radio
Raubling, Germany / 80s, Country, Pop, Rock
Inolvidable Digital
Scottsdale AZ, USA / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Input Dance Hall
Switzerland / Rock, Schlager, Disco, Pop
INTERMEDIA FM
Armenia, Colombia / Rock, Pop
Internetradio-m-e-r
Merseburg, Germany / Rock, Pop
Inutile Radio
Lyon, France / Rap, Electro, Rock
IRD RADIO
Germany / Rock, Pop
IR-Radio4-Kickers Würzburg
Veitshöchheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
ir-radio4olc
Oldenburg, Germany / 80s, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Irvine Beat FM
Irvine, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
ISKC Webradio
Netherlands / Classic Rock, Rock
ISKC Rock Radio
Netherlands / Hard Rock, Rock
Island 92
Philipsburg, Netherlands / Rock, Blues
IslandX Radio
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom / Indie, Pop, Electro, Rock
ISN Radio
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
iSPY Radio
Chattanooga TN, USA / Hits, Jazz, Rock, Film & Musical
itacafm
Barcelona, Spain / Indie, Pop, Rock
Web Radio Itanema
Angra dos Reis, Brazil / Rock, Pop
itrfrance
Evry, France / Rock, Oriental, World
IZIradio
Pescara, Italy / Pop, R'n'B, Electro, Rock
JACK FM ITALIA
Rome, Italy / Electro, Rock, HipHop, Pop
The Jack MIXX
Tampa, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Jade FM
Pornic, France / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Chanson

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.