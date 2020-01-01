Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,402 Stations with Genre Rock

BBS Radio Station 2
Paradise, USA / News-Talk, Indie, Pop, Rock
ENERGY Made in Germany
Germany / Rock, Pop
Pepper
Brussels, Belgium / Pop, Rock
101 New Sound
Hamilton, Canada / Punk, Rock, Funk
Antenne Niedersachsen Rock
Hanover, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
Arabella Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Oldies, Pop, Rock
OpenFM - 100% Kazik
Warsaw, Poland / Hard Rock, Rock
Hanks Blues Radio
Houston, USA / Blues, Rock
KAGO - The Rock 94.9 FM
Klamath Falls, USA / Rock
Gnadenlos-Deutsch
Bottrop, Germany / Rock, Punk
Living Hotels
Munich, Germany / Rock
Scandi Radioen
Svarstad, Norway / Pop, Rock
Super 8 Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, Pop, Electro, Rock
WPMD
Norwalk, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Best FM
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
R.SA - Rockzirkus
Leipzig, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
Happy FM
Madrid, Spain / Pop, Rock, Electro, Reggaeton
MedusaFM
Garching bei München, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Metal
เพลงลูกกรุง LookkungRadio Eingdoi Station Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand / Indie, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Sounds.fm
Porta Westfalica, Germany / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Q 94.5 FM
McAllen, USA / Rock
RADIO MAXIMA
Arequipa, Peru / Rock, Disco, Pop
radio SAW Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
Sunny Radio
Ottawa, Canada / Rock, Pop
Radio Caprice - Shoegazing
Russia / Rock
Jack radio Varvarin Srbija
Varvarin, Serbia / Rock, Pop
La Buena Onda Radio
Toledo, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
AP-Radio
Marl, Germany / Rock
KDEE-LP 97.5 FM
Sacramento, USA / Rock, Pop
Metal Invasion Radio
Toulouse, France / Metal, Rock
New Clear Radio
Lucerne, Switzerland / Pop, Classic Rock, Rock, Indie
Jovem Pan - JP FM Joinville
Joinville, Brazil / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
der-gute-laune-sender
Hochheim, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Static: Goth
Decatur, USA / Rock, Alternative
The Dark Blue Hell
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Rock, Metal
Radio Caprice - Stoner Rock
Russia / Rock
RADIO NOVA/FAUSTEX
Aveiro, Portugal / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
prog_fm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Alternative, Rock
Sinergia
Osorno, Chile / Rock, Pop
8k
Christchurch, New Zealand / Techno, Indie, Electro, Rock
OpenFM - Alt PL
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Pop, Rock
Radio Floyd
France / Classic Rock, Rock
RMF Queen
Krakow, Poland / Funk, Metal, Classical, Rock
DJ FLEX LIVE
San Diego, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
KBAT 99.9 FM
Midland, USA / Rock
P11 Bandit
Oslo, Norway / Rock
Africa N°1 - Coupé Décalé
Paris, France / Rock
Radio Caroline UK
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
24-7 The '80s
Nottingham, United Kingdom / 80s, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
ANTENNE PFALZ 94.2
Landau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.