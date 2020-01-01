Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Oldietime
Krefeld, Germany / Oldies
Oldiewelle Roding
Roding, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
oma-und-opas-musik-bis-1969
Meldorf, Germany / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, Schlager
one-wave-radio
Germany / Oldies
ostwelle
Germany / Oldies
Pauke
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio-Plattenkeller
Stegaurach, Germany / Blues, Rock, Oldies
popkiste
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Oldies
power-station
Munich, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
radio-adenau
Adenau, Germany / Oldies
Radio-Ballerburg
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 90s, Pop, Discofox
radio-bellissima-classic
Germany / Oldies
Radio-Cristall
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
radio-frankenmeile
Kulmbach, Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio-Friesenhagen
Germany / Oldies, 70s, Pop, Rock
Radio Himmelberg
Feldkirchen, Austria / Oldies, Country, Schlager
Radio-Knattermühle
Kyritz, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
radio-kunterbunt
Germany / Oldies, Classical
radio-legden
Legden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Memories
Garbsen, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock
Radio Norderney
Norderney, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager
Radio Rotation
Bern, Switzerland / Oldies, Country, Soul
radio-sanktingbert
St. Ingbert, Germany / Oldies, Hits
radio-sommi
Germany / Oldies
Radio Soundstadl
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox, Pop
radio-starpower
Danndorf, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radio-Sulingen
Sulingen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
radio-weissblau
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
radio-wuhletal
Berlin, Germany / Oldies
radio1wattenscheid
Germany / Traditional, Oldies, Schlager
radio 82 - die besten NDW Hits!
Mannheim, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Disco, Pop
Radio Abschalten
Neuss, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radioactive
Constance, Germany / News-Talk, Oldies
radioalexfmostfriesland
Remscheid, Germany / Oldies
RBI Happy Hits
Germany / Oldies
BavariaFM
Simbach am Inn, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
radiocarpi
Germany / Oldies
Radiocoveruno
Germany / Oldies
radiocsh
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, Oldies
Radio Ederwellen
Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
radioerica
Emmen, Germany / Oldies
Radio Fantastic
Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager
Radio Fettehenne
Leverkusen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
radioherzblut
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
radiojfm
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
radiojim
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
radiokinginternational
Germany / Oldies
Radio Landau 2
Landau, Germany / Oldies, German Folklore
radiomegastar
Germany / Oldies
radiomettmann
Mettmann, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.