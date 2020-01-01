Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

6MM
Mandurah, Australia / Oldies, News-Talk, Hits
70 Vibe-FM
Cape Town, South Africa / Oldies, 70s, 80s
80s Top Hits Radio
Ridderkerk, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, 80s
909 Super Classic Oldies!
Puebla, Mexico / Oldies, 70s, Rock
Aambiance 90
Saint-Marcel-d'Ardèche, France / 90s, Hits, Oldies, Pop
ABCD Gold Hits
France / Hits, Oldies
ABC Oldies
Colchester, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Absoluut FM
Canada / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Accent FM
Denekamp, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop
Accent FM
Brussels, Belgium / Oldies, Pop
ACCORD RADIO live
Serbia / Rock, Oldies, 70s, Pop
Actual Radio
Colchester, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
ADDICTED 2 OLDIES MUSIC RADIO
Middelkerke, Belgium / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
Radio Addictive 70s
Brussels, Belgium / 70s, Hits, Oldies
afterworkradio
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
All4Life Radio
Dürnkrut, Austria / Oldies, Pop
All 60s Radio
Limassol, Cyprus / Rock, Oldies, Hits, Pop
All 70s Radio
Limassol, Cyprus / Rock, Oldies, 70s, Pop
AllSoundfm
Haderslev, Denmark / Rock, Oldies, Pop
All Stars '70s
Tours, France / 70s, Oldies
Allzic Années 50
Paris, France / Oldies, Chanson
Allzic Noël
Lyon, France / Oldies
Radio-Almrausch-Volksmusik
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Hits, Oldies, Schlager
Alpenfunk Radio
Bruneck, Italy / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
American Soul
Canada / Oldies, Urban, 80s, Soul
Amica Radio Veneta
Milan, Italy / Oldies, Hits
Amphora
Jacksonville, USA / Oldies
Angels Love Radio
Germany / 80s, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Antenne Franken Oldies
Eltmann, Germany / Oldies
Antenne MV DDR Hitgiganten
Greifswald, Germany / Oldies, Hits
Antenne Oldies
Hanover, Germany / Oldies
Antenne Niedersachsen Schlager
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Antiguos, pero buenos
Fresnedoso de Ibor, Spain / Blues, Oldies
APS Radio
Milford, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
American Senior Radio Network
Vancouver, USA / Oldies
Atlantis-Amsterdam
Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands / Pop, Oldies
Atomik Radio
Rouen, France / Hits, Oldies, Pop
Aycliffe Radio
Newton, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Baby Boomerang Radio
Las Vegas, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits
Back To The Radio
Belem, Brazil / Oldies
BA-GHOST-TWISTER
Kassel, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Rock, Schlager
Bay 106.4 FM
Exmouth, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop
Bayern Live Dreamradio
Munich, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Oldies
Radio Bayern Oldies
United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
BBR CLUB 80 99.3
Valbonne, France / Oldies, 80s, Pop
Beatspektrum
Bornheim, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Beatz and More
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies, Rock
BE fm
Belgium / Rock, Oldies, Pop
BELGIAN OLDIES RADIO
Ghent, Belgium / Oldies
Radio Belle Vallée
Belvaux, Luxembourg / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.