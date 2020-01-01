Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Radio Flensburg
Flensburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Radio Skipper
Montreal, Canada / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Viva
Bratislava, Slovakia / Oldies
1A 80er
Hof, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop
1A Oldies
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
4 Decades Radio
Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s
7080rocks
Antwerp, Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s
A .RADIO 00s JUICE
London, United Kingdom / 70s, Disco, Hits, Oldies
Atlantica Oldies
Arcachon, France / Oldies, Blues, Soul, Rock'n'Roll
CKOC Oldies 1150
Hamilton, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Halloweenradio
Toronto, Canada / Pop, Oldies, Rock
KJUL-FM - 104.7 FM
Moapa Valley, USA / Oldies
0-24 80er Pop Rock Oldies
Rhauderfehn, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
oldies500
Essen, Germany / Oldies
senderps40
Chemnitz, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Electro, Pop
M100
Rome, Italy / Pop, Oldies, 70s, 80s
Miled Music Oldies
Mexico / Oldies
Musikwelle
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Oldies, Pop
NRJ OLD SCHOOL
Paris, France / Oldies
ON Oldies
Hof, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 80s
Radio R.O.M.
Medernach, Luxembourg / Classical, Pop, Oldies
RDMIX ITALO DISCO 80S
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, 80s, Disco, Electro
Sunny Radio 1210
Memphis, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
WQCT - Your Good Time Oldies 1520 AM
USA / Oldies
011.FM - Big 80's
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
0ldies
Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
101.ru: Time Machine Машина Времени
Moscow, Russia / Pop, Oldies
Spreeradio Weihnachtsradio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
1967 Plus
Edinburgh, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 70s
1 MINI 2
Gent, Belgium / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
1 MINI 3
Gent, Belgium / Oldies, Pop
1Mix Radio 80s
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, Hits, 80s, Rock
1Mix Radio Gold Series
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, Pop, Rock
1Mix Radio Rock
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
BOOM!!!
USA / Oldies
Retro Express 80
USA / Oldies, 80s
24-7 Niche Radio - Romance
Scottsdale, USA / Ballads, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
247 The Sound
Elkton, USA / Oldies, HipHop, R'n'B, 70s
2CCR - Alive 90.5 FM
Baulkham Hills, Australia / Oldies
2SNR - Radio Five-O-Plus 93.3 FM
Gosford, Australia / Oldies
2YYY - Young 92.3 FM
Young, Australia / Pop, Oldies, Hits, Alternative
3RBA 3BA 102.3 FM
Ballarat, Australia / Oldies
3HA Hamilton
Horsham, Australia / Oldies
3j Radio
Beirut, Lebanon / Oldies
4Lobos Pop & Oldies Radio Station
Edmonton, Canada / Oriental, Oldies, Country, Reggae
50+
Doetinchem, Netherlands / Oldies
57 Chevy Christmas Oldies
USA / Oldies
5g radio Alicante
Alicante, Spain / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio 60 70 80
Milan, Italy / Oldies
60s Chartbusters
Limassol, Cyprus / Oldies, Hits

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.