Motown Radio – 18 Stations with Genre Motown

Classic R&B - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / Oldies, Urban, Soul, Motown
RnB Hits Radio - Urban Hits
Athens, Greece / Urban, Pop, Motown, R'n'B
24-7 Niche Radio - Motown
Scottsdale, USA / Motown
Jazz Radio - Stax and Motown
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul, Motown
The Giant Jukebox
Dallas, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits, Motown
CALM RADIO - Motown
Markham, Canada / Motown
Hippie Soul Radio
Panama City Beach, USA / Classic Rock, Blues, Motown
AiR MUSiC
Geneva, Switzerland / Pop, Motown
Ambiance Groove
Marseille, France / Disco, Rap, Funk, Motown
chillectro beats
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Motown
Disco Sender
Karlsruhe, Germany / Disco, Funk, Motown, Soul
DMH Motown Sound
Nashville, USA / Oldies, 70s, R'n'B, Motown
Eugeradio
Flint MI, USA / R'n'B, Soul, Funk, Motown
Fusion Radio
Sale, United Kingdom / Hits, Pop, Reggae, Motown
Oldies O.G. Style Radio
Dallas, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Motown
Pop and Rock Music Radio Soul
Ösmo, Sweden / Soul, Funk, Motown, R'n'B
RADIO ALBATRO
Malta / African, Instrumental, Pop, Motown
Soulstation Radio
London, United Kingdom / Disco, Motown, R'n'B, Soul