Heavy Metal Radio – 518 Stations with Genre
Heavy Metal
Radio Metal UA
Ukraine / Metal
Radio Papy Jeff
Meurcourt, France / Metal
Radio Regenbogen - Metallica
Mannheim, Germany / Rock, Metal
Radio Riviera Montreux
Sudan / Metal
Radio Sert
Bursa, Turkey / Hard Rock, Metal
Radio Worldtour
Hanover, Germany / Hard Rock, 80s, Rock, Metal
RDD Radio NL
Doetimchen, Netherlands / Country, Pop, Rock, Metal
Real Rebel Radio
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
Rebel Rádio Brod
Czech Republic / Electro, Metal, Rock, Ska
Return of Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Metal, Punk, Rock
Rich City Radio
Richmond, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Riff
Paris, France / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
Radio Rio IN3
Oelsnitz, Germany / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock, Metal
RioWebRock
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Hard Rock, Metal, Rock
ROCK AND A HARD PLACE RADIO
Flagstaff, USA / Rock, Metal
ROCK ATTACK
Marseille, France / Rock, Metal
Rock Chicks Radio
Munich, Germany / Rock, Metal
Rockenfolie
Ambilly, France / Alternative, Metal, Rock
Rocker Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Rock FM Costa Rica
Costa Rica / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Rock Inside
Lübeck, Germany / Rock, Metal, Punk
Rockmachine International (RMI)
Döbeln, Germany / Classic Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
RockNation Athens
Athens, Greece / Rock, Metal, Punk
Rock Now Radio
Romania / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Rockradio.be
Lier, Belgium / Hard Rock, Electro, Metal, Punk
ROCKSERWIS FM
Cracow, Poland / Hard Rock, Metal
Rock Web Radio
Milan, Italy / Gothic, Rock, Metal
RockWorld24.com
Germany / Rock, Metal, Hard Rock
RockYou.fm
Bochum, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Punk, Metal
Roxx 2 Metal
Portugal / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
RPM Metal Radio
Montevideo, Uruguay / Rock, Metal
Griaß Di‘ Allgäu Radio
Kempten, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal
Rumore Web Radio - Raw Power
Modena, Italy / Metal
Radio Shadow Of Convulsion
Hamelin, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Rock
Sonic SRC Radio
Germany / Gothic, Techno, Rock, Metal
Sonido Oscuro Metal Radio
Bolivia / Metal
Radio Soundcheck.ch
Switzerland / Rock, Oldies, Latin, Metal
Soundkiste
Deutschlandsberg, Austria / Hits, Pop, Rock, Metal
Spalding Rock Radio
Spalding, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal, Punk
Speak Metal - Der Heavy Podcast
Wacken, Germany / Podcast, Metal
SPYRO music radio
Corner Brook, Canada / 90s, Alternative, Punk, Metal
Static: Aggro
USA / Hard Rock, Metal
Static: Pure Rock
USA / Rock, Metal
Stem Cell Radio
Jersey City, USA / Rock, Metal
Sterpi Music Radio
Longwy, France / Rock, Pop, Metal
Superestación.FM Metal
Bogotá, Colombia / Metal
Szpila Radio
Warsaw, Poland / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Metal
Technikum Rock
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Metal
The OA Radio
Jacksonville, USA / Rock, Metal
The Sick Room Radio
Auckland, New Zealand / Metal, 80s, Podcast
