Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

The Smooth Guitar Place
USA / Jazz
ÁBACO LIBROS Y CAFE RADIO
Colombia / Jazz
Radio Monte Instrumental
Moscow, Russia / Hits, Pop, Jazz
Radio Caprice - Acid Jazz
Russia / Jazz, Electro
Rádio Nova 98.9 FM
Porto, Portugal / Jazz
pauline
Germany / Blues, Country, Jazz
RadioArt: Vocal Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
Atlantis FM
Macher, Spain / Disco, Pop, Jazz
Radio Cafè
Padua, Italy / Jazz, Chillout, Soul
WNOZ New Orleans Smooth Jazz
New Orleans, USA / Jazz, Blues
Jazz Radio Zen Attitude
Paris, France / Jazz
Rondó
Reykjavík, Iceland / Jazz, Classical
jazzthing
Cologne, Germany / Jazz
Allzic Jazz Lounge
Paris, France / Chillout, Jazz
KMHD - Jazz Radio 89.1 FM
Gresham, USA / Jazz
Jazz4ever
Spain / Jazz
Power Türk Smooth Jazz
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz
mundosalsaradio
Spring Hill, USA / Jazz, Latin, Salsa
Nomad Radio
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Alternative, Punk
One Jazz Not
Grigny, France / Jazz
KPOO - FM
San Francisco, USA / Jazz
Tin Tin Deo Radio - La casa de los soneros
Bogotá, Colombia / Jazz, Latin, Salsa
Black Country Radio
Stourbridge, United Kingdom / Hits, Jazz, Pop
Jazz Radio - Nouveautés Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
Radio Obozrevatel Jazz-Rock
Ukraine / Jazz
XJAZZ
Berlin, Germany / Jazz, Electro
Jazz Swing Manouche Radio (JSM Radio)
Halle, Germany / Blues, Jazz, Swing
Miled Music Rat Pack
Mexico / Jazz
CRo Jazz
Prague, Czech Republic / Jazz
RadioArt: Current Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
WUCF-FM 89.9 FM
Orlando FL, USA / Jazz
CALM RADIO - Cocktail Jazz
Markham, Canada / Jazz
The Lounge Sound
Montreal, Canada / Jazz, Chillout, Swing
Jazz Radio - Christmas Jazz
Lyon, France / Jazz, Soul
jazzloft
Freising, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Chillout
Se détendre, se relaxer, s'endormir avec Radio Dimensione Relax
Italy / Chillout, Jazz, Ambient
Giants of Jazz Radio
Burnley, United Kingdom / Jazz
Manzanita Radio
Manzanita OR, USA / Jazz, Blues, Funk
CALM RADIO - Be Bop
Markham, Canada / Jazz
Pure Beat Radio
Aberdeen, United Kingdom / Jazz, Pop
Radio Caprice - Mainstream Jazz
Russia / Jazz
jradio
Germany / Jazz
apostrophe
Stuttgart, Germany / Chillout, Jazz, Rock
Jazz Break
Seongnam, South Korea / Jazz
WBEK
Chicago, USA / News-Talk, Classical, Jazz, Blues
WVKR-FM - 91.3 FM
Poughkeepsie NY, USA / Blues, HipHop, Jazz, World
Radio Caprice - Latin/Afro-Cuban Jazz
Russia / Latin, Jazz, African
95.5 Smooth Jazz
Chicago, USA / Jazz
Azimouthio Yachting Radio
Greece / Chillout, Jazz, Blues
KBEM-FM - Jazz 88 FM
Minneapolis, USA / Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.