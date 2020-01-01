Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 984 Stations with Genre Jazz

Radio 95 Cinco Jazz
San Jose, Costa Rica / Jazz
101.ru: Smooth Jazz
Moscow, Russia / Easy Listening, Jazz
FIP Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France / Classical, Jazz
KJLU - The Public Radio Voice Of Lincoln University 88.9 FM
Jefferson City MO, USA / Jazz
RMC Long Music
Moscow, Russia / Jazz, Ballads, Soul
90.9 Jazzy rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Crooner Radio Swing
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Smooth Jazz & More
Ogdensburg NY, USA / Jazz, Chillout, R'n'B
CALM RADIO - Jazz Piano
Markham, Canada / Jazz, Instrumental
RadioArt: Jazz Ballads
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
Pure Jazz Radio
New York City, USA / Jazz
Bombshells Radio
Minneapolis, USA / Oldies, Jazz, Film & Musical, Swing
Radio Caprice - Dixieland
Russia / Jazz
The UK 1940s Vintage Radio Station
Lincoln, United Kingdom / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Jazz, Swing
BeGoodRadio - 80s Jazz
Bothell, USA / Jazz, 80s
Jazz Radio - Saxo Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
RJM Groove
Toulouse, France / Funk, R'n'B, Soul, Jazz
Chilli ZET Jazz
Warsaw, Poland / Jazz
WEMU - Eastern Michigan Public Radio 89.1 FM
Ypsilanti, USA / Jazz
coolradio-jazz
Germany / Jazz
The Smooth Chill
Dunwoody, USA / Chillout, Jazz, Electro
GotRadio - Smooth Jazz
USA / Chillout, Jazz
Ibiza Radios - Smooth Jazz
Ibiza, Spain / Jazz
CALM RADIO - Just Jazz
Markham, Canada / Jazz
France Musique - La Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
MR3 Radio Bartok
Budapest, Hungary / Classical, Jazz
CLAZZ Radio
Nantes, France / Jazz, Classical, Ambient
VPR Classical
Colchester, USA / Classical, Jazz
KMUN - Coast Community Radio 91.9 FM
Astoria OR, USA / Classical, Pop, Jazz
Play Misty For Me
France / Jazz
First Class Radio
Lisbon, Portugal / Ambient, Jazz, Chillout, Ballads
ejecutivosRADIO
Bogotá, Colombia / Jazz, Instrumental, Ambient
Jazz Radio - Nouveautés Soul
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul
Delite Radio
London, United Kingdom / Soul, Funk, Jazz
WNCU - 90.7 FM
Durham NC, USA / Jazz
LOUNGE BAR RADIO
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia / Jazz, Electro, Chillout, Ambient
jazz CROOZE
Antwerp, Belgium / Jazz
CALM RADIO - Jazz Vocalists
Markham, Canada / Jazz
soft-lounge-cinema
Germany / Jazz
Radio Neptune
Brest, France / Classical, Jazz
Abu Dhabi Classic FM 91.6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates / Classical, Chillout, Jazz
Radio Monte Carlo Nights
Moscow, Russia / Jazz
jazzpearls
Germany / Jazz
Dansbandsdax
Stockholm, Sweden / Jazz, Swing
Smooth Choice
USA / Jazz
Miled Music Bebop
Mexico / Jazz
WKAR Jazz
East Lansing, USA / Jazz
Pop Jazz Radio
Leipzig, Germany / Jazz, Pop
Auto Pilot Radio Station
Athens, Greece / Chillout, House, Jazz
Dwójka - Polskie Radio Program 2
Warsaw, Poland / Classical, Pop, Jazz, News-Talk

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.